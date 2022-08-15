Monkeypox: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same virus family as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Symptoms of monkeypox are similar to those of smallpox but are generally milder.

How does monkeypox spread?

monkeypox can spread to anyone through close personal contactinclude:

Direct contact with monkeypox rashes, crusts, or bodily fluids of a monkeypox patient.

Touching objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding, towels) and surfaces used by monkeypox patients.

Contact with respiratory secretions (mucus) of monkeypox patients.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms of monkeypox are similar to the flu and include:

heat

headache

muscle pain

swollen lymph nodes

cold

very tired

Respiratory symptoms (sore throat, stuffy nose, cough, etc.)

rash (which may look like pimples or blisters and may be painful and itchy)

Visual example of monkeypox rash

Are some people at increased risk of getting monkeypox?

of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Warn gay and bisexual men that monkeypox appears to be spreading globally, take precautions if they have been in close contact with someone who may have the virus, and avoid symptoms He warned people to be careful. Recent data show that people who have recently traveled to areas with monkeypox cases are also at increased risk of contracting monkeypox. Transgender and gender-diverse people can also be more vulnerable. But monkeypox can catch anyone. The virus does not discriminate against any group.

What should I do if I think I have monkeypox?

People with monkeypox symptoms should contact their health care provider as soon as possible. Avoid close contact with other people. Wear a mask, cover the wound, and inform your healthcare provider before seeking care. Some providers offer testing for people with monkeypox symptoms. Your health care provider may prescribe antiviral treatment to help you recover.

When do monkeypox symptoms appear?

Symptoms of monkeypox usually begin within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus. If he has flu-like symptoms, he usually has a rash after one to four days.

How long are monkeypox contagious?

Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms begin until the rash has healed, all the scabs have sloughed off, and a new layer of skin has formed.

When should I be tested for monkeypox?

People who have a new pimple-like or blistered rash within 21 days of the onset of symptoms:

People who have been in contact with someone with a similar rash or who have been diagnosed with monkeypox Also

had close contact with a person on a social network experiencing monkeypox activity Also

Traveled outside the United States to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox Also

Contact with dead or live wild animals or African exotic pets, or use of products derived from such animals (game, creams, lotions, powders, etc.).

If I have been tested for monkeypox, what should I do while waiting for the results?

If you have been tested because of your symptoms or exposure to a monkeypox patient, you should stay home until results are available, except in emergencies or when follow-up care is required.

If I test positive for monkeypox, how long must I stay away from other people (quarantine)?

If you test positive for monkeypox, you should isolate yourself until the rash has completely healed, the scabs have fallen off, and a new layer of healthy skin has formed, and your state or local public health authority says you can end the isolation. Reschedule non-urgent medical appointments, such as dental cleanings and preventative care (such as annual checkups), for after isolation is over.

If I go to an emergency department or other health care facility, do I need to tell them I have been exposed to monkeypox?

Before you arrive for any medical care, tell your provider that you may have monkeypox. This ensures that medical staff can protect themselves and others. Please wear a mask before entering the medical facility and wear it throughout your stay.

Can I go to work or school if I am diagnosed with monkeypox?

Don’t go to work or school. Avoid all public places.

Can I have visitors if I am diagnosed with monkeypox?

Friends, family members, and others should not visit you unless they have an urgent need to come to your home.

What if I have to leave my home during the quarantine period?

Before leaving home, make sure the rash or sore is completely covered (use long-sleeved shirts, pants, or bandages). Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth and wear it at all times. please. Use hand sanitizer.

What can be done to reduce the spread of monkeypox?

Avoid contact with other people and animals. This includes hugging, cuddling, kissing and sexual intercourse. Avoid common spaces (living room, kitchen, etc.). If that is not possible, do not use shared spaces at the same time as others.

When you are finished using the shared spaces, please clean the surfaces you touched and do not store personal items in the shared spaces. Always wash your hands after using the bathroom, after touching wounds or bandages, after handling laundry, and before and after donning gloves.

If I get monkeypox, are there ways people at home can protect me and others?

Personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves can help protect you and others in your home, including your pets. Wear a close-fitting face mask when you’re around other people or pets. A surgical or respirator mask (such as KN95) is best.

Other people in your home should also wear a close-fitting face mask if they need to be around you. . There should be no gaps for air to escape between the face and the edges of the mask.

If I have monkeypox, what else do I need to do to prevent infection?

Wear disposable gloves when touching rashes, sores, blisters, bandages, or dirty laundry. Throw away the gloves immediately after use and wash your hands. If you touch a rash or sore while wearing gloves, be careful not to touch anything else with the same gloves.

How do I remove gloves and bandages that have come in contact with a monkeypox rash?

Humans and animals can become infected with monkeypox through litter. This includes workers who manage waste at landfills. Safe disposal of trash is important. Place dirty items such as bandages and gloves in a large ziplock bag. Be sure to seal the bag before throwing it away.

Be careful not to let any scratches or rashes touch the outside of the bag. The bag can be tucked inside a second bag for safe storage.

Wash your hands immediately after touching bags, scratches, or contaminated items.

Store bagged trash in a safe place away from other people and pets.

If I am diagnosed with monkeypox, do I need to do any special house cleaning?

Clean surfaces in commonly used areas frequently. Clean the surfaces you touch as soon as possible.

Please clean shared spaces after use and before others use them.

Clean frequently touched items such as remote controls, light switches, handles, doorknobs, and bathroom handles.

Cover or avoid upholstered furniture, carpets and mattresses that cannot be easily cleaned. You can cover these items with sheets, towels, or other cloth. If you cover them, make sure that other people and pets in the house cannot touch the covers. After use, gently fold the cover and remove it carefully. Store and wash the cover separately from other people’s laundry.

Wash dishes and utensils immediately after use. Use soap and warm water or run it through the dishwasher. After cleaning, it can be safely used by others.

Store used laundry and wash separately. Do not let others handle or wash your laundry. Wash your laundry separately from other people’s clothes. Use another plastic container (such as a basket) or bag to store used laundry. Wear gloves when handling dirty laundry. Do not shake dirty laundry. This can spread virus particles through the air. Wash the laundry with warm water and regular laundry detergent. Clean laundry room surfaces immediately after use using cleaning agents such as bleach or Lysol. Be sure to clean the washer and dryer control panels and knobs.

Drying, sweeping, or vacuuming surfaces contaminated with monkeypox can spread virus particles into the air and should be avoided whenever possible. Wet cleaning methods such as disinfecting wipes, sprays, and mopping are recommended. Follow the disinfectant label instructions to contain and kill the virus.

Suction is OK with a vacuum with a high-performance air filter. If not available, make sure the person vacuuming is wearing a tight-fitting mask or respirator.

Steam clean if possible after direct contact with upholstered furniture, carpets and mattresses. For minimal contact, you can also use a disinfectant suitable for the surface.

What should I do if I have been diagnosed with monkeypox and have pets?

Animals, including pets, can become infected with monkeypox.

if you not If you have been in close contact with your pet since becoming ill, ask a friend or family member who lives in another home to care for your pet until you are fully recovered. Close contact includes petting, cuddling, hugging, kissing, licking, bed-sharing, and food-sharing.

If you have been in close contact with your pet since becoming ill, ask a friend or family member who lives in another home to care for your pet until you are fully recovered. Close contact includes petting, cuddling, hugging, kissing, licking, bed-sharing, and food-sharing. if you Did it If you have been in close contact with your pet since symptoms began, keep your pet at home and away from people and other animals for 21 days after your last contact with your pet. Do not stroke, cuddle, cuddle or kiss your pet. Don’t let your pet lick it. Do not allow animals to come into contact with rashes, sores, bodily fluids, or contaminated dressings.

If you have been in close contact with your pet since symptoms began, keep your pet at home and away from people and other animals for 21 days after your last contact with your pet. Get other family members to take care of your pet whenever possible. If you must care for your pet: Wear a tight-fitting face mask that covers your nose and mouth. Wear gloves when touching pets and handling food, containers, and bedding. Wash your hands before and after touching your pet (and before and after putting on and removing gloves). Avoid sharing space with pets. Keep your pet away from recently touched items such as clothing, sheets, towels, and blankets. Observe animals for signs of illness such as fatigue, loss of appetite, coughing, runny nose, bloating, fever, and rashes like pimples or blisters. If your pet appears sick, contact your veterinarian, your state public health veterinarian at 303.692.2700, or your state veterinarian at 303.869.9130. For further assistance, please call 303.692.2700.



Is there a cure for monkeypox?

Most people get better on their own without treatment. For certain patients, treatment is available through CDC. If you have been diagnosed with monkeypox and fall into one of the following categories, your health care provider may recommend treatment if:

If you have serious illness requiring hospitalization or complications such as infection of skin lesions, severe nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, or pneumonia.

There is eye or mouth involvement.

If you have a history of skin disease.

Immunocompromised.

Under 8 years old.

pregnant or breastfeeding.

What should I do if I am told that I have been exposed to someone with suspected or confirmed monkeypox?

If you have been in contact with someone who has monkeypox, the public health department will contact you and may ask you questions related to your contact with that person. In some cases, a vaccine may be provided that can prevent the infection from developing. This must occur within 14 days after exposure.