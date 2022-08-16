Humans may have transmitted monkeypox to dogs, report says





Placeholder while loading article action After the first suspected human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox was reported in Paris, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its website to include dogs among animals susceptible to the virus. . The CDC, which studies animals infected with the US-declared monkeypox, said the disease can spread between humans and animals. public health emergency this month. CDC list 10 animalsincluding dogs that can be infected with monkeypox. Evidence of human-to-canine spread, lancet, Rosamund Lewis, the World Health Organization’s monkeypox director, told The Washington Post: Monday. Monkeypox is usually spread from person to person through direct contact with infectious rashes, scabs, or bodily fluids. It can also be transmitted through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact and intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling, and sex. Monkeypox is a ‘public health emergency’ declared by U.S. Secretary of Health The Lancet reported that a possible case of human-to-dog transmission was found in a 4-year-old Italian Greyhound 12 days after its owner developed symptoms of monkeypox. The dog had lesions on the skin and mucous membranes, pustules on the abdomen, and a thin ulcer on the anus. Medical staff matched his one of the dog owner’s infections with an infection detected in the animal. Researchers say the dog belonged to two men who had a non-exclusive domestic relationship. According to reports, one of the partners is a 44-year-old man and his partner is a 27-year-old man. The couple reported having their dogs co-sleep in their beds and preventing their pets from coming into contact with other humans or pets based on the onset of their symptoms. Monkeypox is raging in gay male communities, raising anxiety and concern in cities with large numbers of gay and bisexual men, and the World Health Organization has decided to limit sexual partner exposure to these groups. We recommend that you advise how to reduce the risk of What you need to know about monkeypox symptoms, treatment and prevention About 99% of monkeypox cases worldwide are found in men, and 98% of them involve men who have sex with men, Lewis said Monday, shortly after the Lancet report surfaced. Lewis also addressed the transmission of the monkeypox virus between humans and animals, and shared that there have been cases of people contracting the virus from newly acquired pets. “This is the first incident that we are learning about where human-to-animal transmission is happening,” she said of the Lancet report’s findings. It’s new information, it’s not surprising information, it’s something we’ve been paying attention to.” World ignored monkeypox threat, including signs of sexual transmission In the report, the researchers called for further investigation into secondary transmission through pets. “Our findings should fuel discussion about the need to isolate pets from monkeypox virus-positive individuals,” they said. Lewis said he is urging people to isolate pets from family members who may have monkeypox. “Again, I don’t know, for example, if that dog could pass the infection on to someone else,” she said. It may only be people who are actually in the home of the infected person.” Rosamund Lewis, MDCM, attends The Washington Post LIVE on Monday, August 15th. (Video: Washington Post)

