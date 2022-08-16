Health
Polio worries parents. Doctors say vaccination is the answer.
News that the poliovirus has been found Circulating wastewater in New York City It sparked a wide response from city parents on Monday. Some were unfazed. Others were frightened.
But public health officials gave them a simple message: Get your kids vaccinated.
In South Williamsburg, a largely Hasidic enclave of Brooklyn, polio vaccination rates among five-year-olds were among the lowest in the city, and mothers pushed swings on playgrounds and watched their children play. The only case ever discovered is hers, a paralyzed Rockland County resident whose mother several believe the situation is alarming but not an immediate threat. said.
“It’s worrying,” said Esther Klein, 24, a Hasidic mother of a 1-year-old son who lives in South Williamsburg. “I want to make sure his vaccine is updated,” she added, noting that what worries her is if more people start getting sick.
At nearby Domino Park, several mothers said their pediatrician had reassured them that their children had been vaccinated and would be fine. Despite the condition, she said she was afraid of her daughter, who was about to turn 2 years old.
Some parents anxiously called the pediatrician’s office for guidance and scheduled an immunization appointment for Monday, so they were largely relieved. Their children should be protected as long as they comply.
Polio vaccines are highly effective. The first dose is usually given when the baby is two months old. The first second he will be given after two months. After her two doses, she is at least 90% protected against paralytic polio.
The third dose is usually given when the baby is 6 months old. That dose gives her nearly 99% protection against paralytic polio. Giving her 4th dose after the child is 4 years old ensures that the high protection will last for life.
“My advice is to stick to the vaccine schedule and everything will be fine,” said Dr. Peter Silver, a pediatrician and Northwell Health’s deputy chief medical officer. “If you are vaccinated, I don’t think there is a big risk. It is the unvaccinated people who are at risk.”
Infants under 4 months of age are usually protected by maternal antibodies, assuming the mother has been vaccinated.
fighting polio
This highly contagious virus was one of the most feared diseases until the 1950s, when the first vaccine was developed.
In London, polio has been rampant in sewers since February, and it has recently recommended that children between the ages of 1 and 9 get a booster vaccination. booster doseBut the outbreak in New York has yet to reach that level, according to public health officials. In addition to the confirmed cases in Rockland County, authorities have found 20 positive wastewater samples in Rockland and Orange counties combined. 6 positive samples During urban drainage in June and July.
“At present, the recommendation that people who are fully vaccinated against polio should be given a booster or that children receiving a series of vaccines should be given an earlier or booster dose. No,” Weill Cornell Medicine doctors wrote Monday in an email to reassure patients.
Anyone with an unknown polio vaccination history is eligible to be vaccinated, including adults. However, people born after 1955 are usually vaccinated to attend school. A once-in-a-lifetime booster dose is available for those who are particularly at risk.
With only one case of paralytic polio so far in the New York area, health officials said:tip of the iceberg”Regarding the wider circulation of polio, as cases of paralysis are very rare.
The only positive case in the area was an unvaccinated 20-year-old male in Rockland County. Doctors suspected acute flaccid myelitis as the cause of his leg paralysis before he tested positive for polio in July. The infection was not travel-related, as the patient did not travel during the period.
Authorities have not released a detailed biography of the man, but local officials say he is part of the Hasidic community there.vaccine skepticism in circulation among some of the community During the Covid-19 Pandemic.
While the majority of Hasidic children are vaccinated, a significant minority remain due to vaccine concerns and the pandemic making it difficult to adhere to vaccination schedules, especially for children from large families. Not vaccinated. But the community is not monolithic, and tensions persist between those who resist the vaccine and those who believe such resistance is endangering their communities.
“In my view, this has a lot to do with the anti-vaccination opposition,” said Joseph Rapaport, a Hasidic media consultant and pro-vaccination podcaster. “The combination of delays in immunization and the growing anti-vaccine movement means we are just waiting for catastrophe,” he said.
The Williamsburg pediatrician spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid breaking trust with patients. They often preferred to delay administration until later in childhood when the child’s immune system was stronger. She said she saw the same trend. Measles spreads in the area 2019.
In Rockland County, health officials regularly host free vaccination clinics to increase vaccination coverage. Refuah Health, one of the region’s leading primary care providers, said he administered 450 polio vaccines between July 21 and August 11, a spokesperson said. Stated. More than half of them were for children under the age of two.
Some health care providers have reported an increase in immunizations in recent weeks, Aug. 1In Rockland and Orange counties, only 60% of children under the age of 2 received all three recommended polio immunizations. But the low rates are not confined to Hasidic areas, said Orange County Health Commissioner Irina Gelman.
86% of New York City children under the age of 5 received three doses of the polio vaccine. However, vaccination by zip code shows much lower rates in different regions representing different populations.
Right behind Williamsburg, which has a 56% vaccination rate for children under five, is Battery Park City, a wealthy neighborhood in Manhattan. Other areas with low childhood vaccination coverage include parts of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Brownsville, where the population is predominantly black, and the politically conservative, predominantly white area of Staten Island. Includes the south end.
“Wastewater sampling is not specific to areas populated by people who are shedding poliovirus,” said Patrick Garahue, a spokesman for the city’s health department.
New York does not plan a pop-up polio vaccination campaign, but the city reaching out to health care providers In areas with low immunization coverage, ask families with delayed immunizations to contact them immediately. About 93% of her children under the age of 5 in the city have had at least one vaccination of hers.
Polio is a virus that spreads from person to person primarily through infected faeces that enter the body through the mouth. About 75% of people with polio have no visible symptoms, but they can still spread the virus. About 25% have mild symptoms such as fever, muscle weakness, headache and nausea. About 1 in 200 people, polio infects a person’s brain and spinal cord and can lead to permanent paralysis and even death.
The success of the vaccine and national immunization programs led to a dramatic decline in polio cases in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The last polio case detected in the United States was in 2013.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/15/nyregion/polio-new-york-parents-vaccines.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Athletics program reaps benefits from European Multisport Championships August 15, 2022
- Soccers Byars & Missimo Selected For 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team August 15, 2022
- Sreeja Akula more confident after Commonwealth Games success August 15, 2022
- United Kingdom: why Boris Johnson’s vacation in Greece is controversial? August 15, 2022
- USA Women’s National Under-20 Team go down to Netherlands 3-0 in FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage 2 August 15, 2022