Polio worries parents. Doctors say vaccination is the answer.

Infants under 4 months of age are usually protected by maternal antibodies, assuming the mother has been vaccinated.

This highly contagious virus was one of the most feared diseases until the 1950s, when the first vaccine was developed.

In London, polio has been rampant in sewers since February, and it has recently recommended that children between the ages of 1 and 9 get a booster vaccination. booster doseBut the outbreak in New York has yet to reach that level, according to public health officials. In addition to the confirmed cases in Rockland County, authorities have found 20 positive wastewater samples in Rockland and Orange counties combined. 6 positive samples During urban drainage in June and July.

“At present, the recommendation that people who are fully vaccinated against polio should be given a booster or that children receiving a series of vaccines should be given an earlier or booster dose. No,” Weill Cornell Medicine doctors wrote Monday in an email to reassure patients.

Anyone with an unknown polio vaccination history is eligible to be vaccinated, including adults. However, people born after 1955 are usually vaccinated to attend school. A once-in-a-lifetime booster dose is available for those who are particularly at risk.

With only one case of paralytic polio so far in the New York area, health officials said:tip of the iceberg”Regarding the wider circulation of polio, as cases of paralysis are very rare.

The only positive case in the area was an unvaccinated 20-year-old male in Rockland County. Doctors suspected acute flaccid myelitis as the cause of his leg paralysis before he tested positive for polio in July. The infection was not travel-related, as the patient did not travel during the period.