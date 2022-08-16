Doctors discuss health concerns for children returning to school including monkeypox, polio and COVID outbreak





As the school year begins, an epidemic continues to spread in the country. So what should you know when sending your children to school? monkeypox Doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital say monkeypox is a concern, but it rarely affects children. Texas has more than 800 cases, but only two are under the age of 18. “This is not COVID. Let’s be clear. We are dealing with the virus.” polio polio was thought Obsolete in the US in 1994 However, it is now circulating in New York, as indicated by wastewater monitoring. “This is a very deadly virus,” said Dr. Stan Spinner, chief medical officer and vice president of Texas Pediatrics. “There is no cure, so I don’t want to wait until my child develops it.” advertisement Children are typically vaccinated against polio at 2, 4, and 6 months of age, with a booster around age 4. The latest information about vaccines is fine, Spinner added. But since the COVID vaccine became available, doctors say they have seen more vaccine hesitation and refusal than ever before for all vaccinations. polio risk. “Once it starts, we certainly worry about where it will go. COVID There are currently 62 children hospitalized with COVID in Southeast Texas. Doctors agree that we are in a healthy place to start the school year for years to come. They say normalcy is important, but balance it with letting your guard down to keep the spread of infection low. They suggest testing children when they have signs of symptoms so they can be reassured by a negative result. advertisement mental health Mental health is something everyone cares about, and it’s probably affecting your child as well. It’s only been a few months since the attacks at Yuvalde, says Dr. Katherine Gallagher, and your children may know more about school safety concerns and stresses than you think. I say I can’t. She advises parents to notice and address their own feelings before addressing their child’s concerns.

She asks you to ask open-ended questions to start the conversation. “Oh, are you worried about this?” But you want to make sure you give them a place to share,” Gallagher said. Listen when they share how they feel. Stop trying to “fix it”. “I want to do something to make them feel better, but sometimes it’s actually best to listen. We’re going to get through this together,” Gallagher said. , is a model that it’s okay to have emotions and believes in letting them handle whatever happens.” On Thursdays from 6-7pm, Texas Children’s Hospital’s Behavioral Problem Experts will answer questions about dealing with back-to-school anxiety. advertisement

