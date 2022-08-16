Dallas County Obtains 5,000 Additional Monkeypox Vaccine Vials





Dallas County received an additional 5,000 vials of monkeypox vaccine in the past four days, increasing the chances of eligible residents being vaccinated against the virus. A new method of administration that requires only one-fifth of a vial and injects the vaccine between the layers of the skin instead of under the skin, equates to up to 25,000 vials. The Food and Drug Administration last week approved a new vaccination regimen for emergency use to expand the short-supplied two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine treatment. Even with the booster shots, Dallas County has yet to expand who is eligible for the vaccine, said Dr. Philippe Huang, the county’s chief health official. Currently, vaccines are limited to those who have known skin-to-skin contact with the virus, or men who have had sex with men if they have had multiple or anonymous partners in the past two weeks. Huang said it was not yet clear how long the health department should keep the new vials available. “We’re starting to get to the point where we have to do a second dose for people who got the first dose as well. So there’s a lot going on,” Huang said. The majority of cases in this monkeypox outbreak have occurred in men who have sex with men, but the virus can spread to anyone regardless of sexual orientation. The Department of Health is working with several community partners to distribute shots, including Abounding Prosperity, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Community Health Empowerment and Prism Health North Texas. Related: Monkeypox, COVID loom large as college students prepare for fall semester Huang said health sector employees are being trained to administer vaccines using new methods. Additional dosage shipments will be made within two weeks from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of emergency due to the monkeypox epidemic. Jenkins said counties are using the declaration to try to procure larger doses of the vaccine being distributed by the federal government. The Texas Department of Health Services is likely to receive another 5,000 vials (or 25,000 doses) within the next week for statewide distribution, said agency spokesperson Chris Van Deusen. . When 292 confirmed cases, 45 suspected cases As of Friday, Dallas County has the largest share of monkeypox cases in the state. The Centers for Disease Control reported 815 cases in Texas on the same day. Related: Dallas expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine, but some frustrated by limited access Monkeypox is a now-extinct smallpox-like virus that is spread primarily through skin-to-skin contact or contact with contaminated materials such as bedding and clothing. The virus causes flu-like symptoms and a blister-like rash on or near the genitals. Very painful symptoms usually begin within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus. The disease lasts about two to four weeks and is rarely fatal. While state and local health officials are awaiting boosters of the vaccine, Van Dusen said education about the monkeypox virus is crucial to halting its spread. “I want to make sure people are aware of that and know how to reduce their risk,” he said. Dallas County residents who are eligible for the vaccine can call the Department of Health’s monkeypox hotline at 972-692-2780. According to the Ministry of Health website, callers should retry the hotline if the call is disconnected due to heavy call volume. Related: Worried about monkeypox?here is what you need to know

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health/2022/08/15/dallas-county-gets-5000-more-monkeypox-vaccine-vials/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos