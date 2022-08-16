The quest for a universal Covid-19 vaccine





In the mid-1980s, Jonathan Heaney was a doctoral student at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Maryland. He was told to fly to Oregon on the other side of the country to investigate the mysterious new disease that caused it. Sudden death spike in captive cheetah herds. For Heaney, it proved to be the first known encounter with coronavirus. “We ultimately determined that this was a coronavirus that jumped into these cheetahs from domestic cats,” he says. “And because the cheetah was the new host, it caused a lot of death and destruction. That was my introduction to the cheetah.” Four decades later, Heeney recently spearheaded DIOSynVax, a biotech company based in Cambridge, UK. Received a grant of $42 million (£34 million/€41 million) From foundations supported by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Bill and Melinda Gates, the Governments of India and Norway, the World Economic Forum, and others. Heaney and colleagues face a challenge that has long proven insurmountable for scientists. It’s about developing vaccines that can protect against not just a single coronavirus, but multiple strains, variants, and possibly entire families of them. Influenza has pursued the same goal for more than 20 years, but few have been worthy of note. Some even compare it to the infamous Manhattan Project of the 1940s. An unprecedented amount of money is being thrown at the target. CEPI has an initial budget of approximately $200 million (£169m/€193m), further added by NIH $36 million (£30 million/€35 million) into the pan. Moderna, fueled by his success in developing one of his first Covid-19 vaccines, recently entered the fray, protecting against all four of his coronaviruses that cause the common cold. announced its intention to manufacture a vaccine that could Heeney knows the road ahead better than anyone, having spent the last few years developing a single vaccine that can protect against a range of viral hemorrhagic fevers, including Ebola, Marburg virus and Lassa. “We take a similar approach,” he says. “It’s all about structural biology, genetic relationships, looking at what these viruses change and what doesn’t.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20220815-the-hunt-for-a-universal-covid-19-jab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos