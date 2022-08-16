COVID lessons the US still needs to learn to tackle monkeypox

COVID-19 and monkeypox very different diseaseBut there are many similarities between the nation’s years of debilitating response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the emerging monkeypox outbreak, which can be painful.

Caitlin Rivers, Ph.D., Senior Fellow at Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security and founding member of CDC’s Center for Prediction and Outbreak Analysis, said:

The Health Secretary has declared both viruses public health emergencies, prompting greater coordination, more urgent action, and more funding and resources at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels. But nevertheless, the U.S. response to the monkeypox virus (or MPXV) has been criticized in a way that is hauntingly familiar, says infectious disease epidemiologist George Dr. Saskia Popescu, assistant professor at Mason’s Shah School of Policy and Government, said. University.

“We see a lot of Groundhog Day,” she said. “The lessons that should have been learned in COVID are not making as big a difference as we would have liked.”

“We’re seeing a lot of Groundhog Day. The lessons we’ve learned from COVID-19 aren’t making the difference we hoped they would.”

While COVID circulates through respiratory aerosols that remain in the air after someone coughs or sneezes, monkeypox is usually Transmission through close physical contact, sex, or sharing clothing or bedding. Public health officials failed to work effectively with his LGBTQ community when most of his confirmed MPXV infections were identified among men who have sex with men, Popescu said. Infection rates, hospitalizations, and mortality rates were disproportionately high.

The groping messages about prevention and intervention have created avoidable confusion about what people need to do to protect themselves and others, especially when describing sensitive risks and infectious diseases. , said Dr. Joshua Barokas. Colorado.

From masks to vaccines deemed to put patients at risk, Barokas said some public health officials, including the federal government and the CDC, are concerned about the unknowns and how a highly dynamic virus can change. He said he uses language that doesn’t recognize what can happen when it changes.Rules of Engagement. That rigor sounds more certain of something than it really is, and while it may pay off in the short term, it can confuse people in the long run and make them trust the latest advice. He said it could be discouraging.

“When we absolutely don’t give room to talk and wiggle, we lock ourselves into a corner,” Barokas said. said.

One of the stark realities of the competing crises, he said, is that the health care providers needed to protect the United States from these pathogens are exhausted. While the Biden administration may advertise increasing testing to detect MPXV and introducing a vaccine to prevent its spread, Barokas said, “Without the workforce, testing would be impossible. nor can we provide treatment.”

It also fuels inequality, Barokas said, because the tools to avoid another pandemic are only effective if someone is there to deploy them. , he said, especially in black and brown communities, where people just sit around doing nothing while they suffer.

COVID-weakened public health systems struggle to meet second challenge

In mid-May, a sick patient arrived Massachusetts General Hospital In Boston, he was diagnosed with monkeypox, a rare virus.

In a conference call two days later, senior officials from the Biden administration and public health divisions provided an update, warning that increased surveillance and testing “could result in additional cases in the coming days,” but the virus did. “Risk to the general public at this time.” Officials in the May 20 call talked about “stopping the outbreak at its source.” Unlike COVID, the monkeypox virus is “not a new disease,” one official said, adding that vaccines, treatments and tests already exist to contain it and prevent further spread.

The last time the United States faced a major monkeypox outbreak was in 2003, when the coronavirus pandemic, workforce burnout, and decades of budget cuts and underinvestment wrecked U.S. public health infrastructure. was not yet destroyed.

At the time, contact tracers rapidly mapped how the virus entered the country via imported pets. Treated. in total, dozens of people got sick Nationwide.

Read more: What are the symptoms of monkeypox? Here’s what you need to know

More than 10,000 people are infected with MPXV in almost every state in the United States today, according to the latest data. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionDr. Teresa Chapple, an epidemiologist and public health expert in Illinois, says confirmed cases in the United States alone are doubling every eight days. Epidemiologists say that estimate very likely underestimates the true rate of infection, she said.

A person with monkeypox usually develops a painful, itchy rash on or near the genitals, which may also appear on the hands, face, feet, or chest. According to the CDCTheir symptoms also include fever, muscle aches and headaches, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue. Few people have died in this latest outbreak, but the virus can lead to blindness and severe scarring.And public health experts say the suffering can be prevented.

Fewer people are now trained to prevent transmission from overwhelming communities compared to when COVID first started.Hundreds of Public Health Workers retired, fired, or resignedMany of those people left state and local public health departments “because of burnout, public treatment, and the politicization of public health.”

“Now we could have jumped in and fixed it, slowed down and stopped, but now we can’t do that because there are no people,” she said.

Barokas said the Biden administration is prioritizing funding to get people back into these roles, but it’s not happening fast enough.For him, the US is back where it started two years ago. It’s like

“All the infrastructure is already there, but we’ve wasted everything we’ve learned,” says Barocas.

what problems lie ahead

Rivers said it was too early to know how the US would gain an edge in an MPXV outbreak, but more public and transparent data could be “important” to gaining an edge. In addition to investigating all positive cases, data on community transmission and vaccine distribution are essential for identifying the greatest needs and understanding how to narrow the deepest gaps.

CDC does not have authority to release its monkeypox data. It belongs to public health leaders at the state and local levels. But just like with COVID, when that data is made public, it can help inform people’s decisions about the risks they face in their daily lives. Above all, “eliminating transmission within the United States should be our goal,” for the U.S. public health infrastructure, Rivers said.

Watch: As monkeypox cases rise, so do concerns about gaps in access to healthcare

Popsek said U.S. health officials would need to work with international partners who “have been working with monkeypox for decades.” In 1970, health officials diagnosed the first human case of monkeypox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. world health organizationSubsequent outbreaks have been largely confined to West and Central Africa, with the largest outbreak involving 500 suspected cases in Nigeria in 2017.

In the United States, greater coordination and integration could make a difference, said Dr. Luciana Borio, who led medical and biodefense readiness at the National Security Council and served as acting chief scientist for the Food and Drug Administration. increase. Mr Borio said after years of neglect and underfunding at the state and local levels, the White House was not doing enough to establish leadership at the top level. We need to have strong components.”

“You can’t keep adding to the top after all,” she said. “Work is done in departments and institutions, but in practice it is done at the local level.”

Given where the outbreak is and where its current trajectory is headed, Chapple said her “brain goes two different places.”

“We could be moving forward around a corner, or we could be deep in a hole and have a bad fall,” she said. “I have no idea.”

To prevent the virus from becoming endemic, Chapple said public health officials should allow the public to rely on a false sense of security by assuming that only men who have sex with men are vulnerable to MPXV infection. You said you need to relay the message so that it doesn’t. This is the current landscape, but it’s not the end. ”

A recent report of a nursery worker with monkeypox in Illinois exposing young children to the virus showed that people can also get sick from sharing bedding and utensils, It is emphasized that “In an outbreak situation, information changes almost daily.” Barokas said.

Caitlin Jetelina, Ph.D., a San Diego-based epidemiologist and public health expert, says communication must be proactive rather than passive, and at the same time “brief and empathetic.” , including being honest about what we know and don’t know about the efficacy of the MPXV vaccine.

“We need a consistent message that this is evolving,” Barocas said, later adding. I have the tools. We have to draw from the COVID experience. ”