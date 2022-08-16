UK regulators approve Moderna COVID booster targeting Omicron

The UK’s pharmaceuticals regulator has approved the latest version of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for the first time in the world. Protection against Omicron variantsthe government said it will provide it to people over the age of 50 from the fall.

of statement On Monday, the Drugs and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said it had given the green light to Moderna’s combined “bivalent” vaccine, which will be used as a booster shot in adults.

Each booster shot dose targets both the original coronavirus and the Omicron BA.1 variant that was first detected in November. UK regulators said the side effects were similar to those seen with Moderna’s first booster shot and were typically “mild and self-resolving”.

“What is this [combination] A vaccine is a sharp tool in the arsenal to help protect us from this disease as the virus continues to evolve,” said Dr June Lane, head of the UK’s Health Care and Medicines Regulatory Authority. increase.

UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay said it will be part of the rollout of the country’s booster program from September, based on advice from the government’s vaccine experts.

“This safe and effective vaccine has the potential to spread immunity and improve protection against some subspecies of this virus as we learn to live with it,” Barclay said.

Such an approach that combines protection against several strains of the same disease is used in influenza vaccination. Vaccination can be adjusted annually according to circulating variants and protect against four influenza strains.

Moderna CEO Stephan Bancel said in a statement that this is the first regulatory approval for a vaccine designed to combat infectious diseases. Omicron variantHe predicted that the boosters would “play an important role” in protecting people from COVID-19 in the winter.

On Friday, Germany’s health minister said the European Medicines Agency could clear a fine-tuned COVID-19 booster next month.

In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told vaccine makers, Booster shot adjusted for fall must include Protection against the latest Omicron subvariantsmeaning BA.4 and BA.5 — not the BA.1 lineage included in Moderna’s latest shot.

Last month, the FDA ceased to consider Approve a second COVID-19 booster for all adults, but instead focus on an improved autumn vaccine targeting the latest virus subtype.

Moderna and Pfizer are now creating an updated version of the vaccine that includes BA.5 in addition to the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to the World Health Organization, the latest global surge in COVID-19 is caused by the BA.5 variant, which accounts for approximately 70% of shared virus samples in the world’s largest public virus database. BA.5 is even more infectious than the original version of Omicron, and has some genetic differences that early vaccines don’t address.

Scientists warn that the continued evolution of the coronavirus means drug companies will likely fall behind in their efforts to adjust vaccines.

“The virus is unlikely to go quiescent, and omicron-targeted immunity may push the virus down other evolutionary pathways,” it warned. Jonathan BallProfessor of Virology at the University of Nottingham, UK. Still, he said the new Moderna vaccine will likely still be protective against severe disease.

Other experts said it was not yet known how effective the new combination vaccine would be.

Beate KampmannThe director of the Vaccine Center at London’s School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said it could offer only “partial protection” against the latest Omicron variants, including BA.5, as it was developed based on previous versions of the coronavirus. said to be the most likely.

“How different [combination] Vaccines can actually make bodies to be seen,” she said, noting that the shots have yet to be widely tested in different populations.

AP Medical Writer Laurent Neelgaard contributed to this article from Washington, DC.