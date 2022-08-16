Health
UK regulators approve Moderna COVID booster targeting Omicron
The UK’s pharmaceuticals regulator has approved the latest version of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for the first time in the world. Protection against Omicron variantsthe government said it will provide it to people over the age of 50 from the fall.
of statement On Monday, the Drugs and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said it had given the green light to Moderna’s combined “bivalent” vaccine, which will be used as a booster shot in adults.
Each booster shot dose targets both the original coronavirus and the Omicron BA.1 variant that was first detected in November. UK regulators said the side effects were similar to those seen with Moderna’s first booster shot and were typically “mild and self-resolving”.
“What is this [combination] A vaccine is a sharp tool in the arsenal to help protect us from this disease as the virus continues to evolve,” said Dr June Lane, head of the UK’s Health Care and Medicines Regulatory Authority. increase.
Newsletter
Get the FREE Coronavirus Today Newsletter
Sign up to get the latest news, best stories, what they mean to you, and answers to your questions.
You may receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay said it will be part of the rollout of the country’s booster program from September, based on advice from the government’s vaccine experts.
“This safe and effective vaccine has the potential to spread immunity and improve protection against some subspecies of this virus as we learn to live with it,” Barclay said.
Such an approach that combines protection against several strains of the same disease is used in influenza vaccination. Vaccination can be adjusted annually according to circulating variants and protect against four influenza strains.
Moderna CEO Stephan Bancel said in a statement that this is the first regulatory approval for a vaccine designed to combat infectious diseases. Omicron variantHe predicted that the boosters would “play an important role” in protecting people from COVID-19 in the winter.
On Friday, Germany’s health minister said the European Medicines Agency could clear a fine-tuned COVID-19 booster next month.
In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told vaccine makers, Booster shot adjusted for fall must include Protection against the latest Omicron subvariantsmeaning BA.4 and BA.5 — not the BA.1 lineage included in Moderna’s latest shot.
Last month, the FDA ceased to consider Approve a second COVID-19 booster for all adults, but instead focus on an improved autumn vaccine targeting the latest virus subtype.
Moderna and Pfizer are now creating an updated version of the vaccine that includes BA.5 in addition to the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.
According to the World Health Organization, the latest global surge in COVID-19 is caused by the BA.5 variant, which accounts for approximately 70% of shared virus samples in the world’s largest public virus database. BA.5 is even more infectious than the original version of Omicron, and has some genetic differences that early vaccines don’t address.
Scientists warn that the continued evolution of the coronavirus means drug companies will likely fall behind in their efforts to adjust vaccines.
“The virus is unlikely to go quiescent, and omicron-targeted immunity may push the virus down other evolutionary pathways,” it warned. Jonathan BallProfessor of Virology at the University of Nottingham, UK. Still, he said the new Moderna vaccine will likely still be protective against severe disease.
Other experts said it was not yet known how effective the new combination vaccine would be.
Beate KampmannThe director of the Vaccine Center at London’s School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said it could offer only “partial protection” against the latest Omicron variants, including BA.5, as it was developed based on previous versions of the coronavirus. said to be the most likely.
“How different [combination] Vaccines can actually make bodies to be seen,” she said, noting that the shots have yet to be widely tested in different populations.
AP Medical Writer Laurent Neelgaard contributed to this article from Washington, DC.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/science/story/2022-08-15/british-regulator-1st-to-ok-modernas-updated-booster-that-targets-omicron
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Two players competing in the 2022 US Amateur in New Jersey August 16, 2022
- Netflix will air the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on September 2 August 16, 2022
- Jokowi: Eradicating corruption is top priority August 16, 2022
- The highs and lows of Anne Heche’s career August 16, 2022
- Trefzger will bring colorful characters to Family Entertainment Series August 16, 2022