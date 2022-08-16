Local study unlocks some mysteries surrounding long COVID

Augusta, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Our I-TEAM is the exclusive showcase for one of the largest COVID studies in the nation.

Researchers here at the Medical College of Georgia are getting their first results from the first 200 patients, and doctors say they’re already seeing a clear pattern.

The study looks at the long-term effects of COVID, with fatigue being the most common symptom so far, reported by 68.5% of study participants. The second closest he has is 66.5% headaches.

Then there are smell problems, reported by 54.5% of patients, and taste problems, reported by 54% of patients.

Nearly half (47%) of patients met criteria for mild cognitive impairment. Strikingly, 32% of his patients had memory impairment and 30% had lexical impairment.

But this study is about more than numbers.

It’s about patients like Sarah Moore.

We first introduced our Assistant News Director in News 12 last November.

Georgia Medical College researchers are studying Sarah as part of CONGA, a prospective neurological and molecular cohort study in Georgia.

Sarah invited our cameras to record it all.

Since then, it has been a year of “one more” for her. The Moores had another wedding. They finally felt safe enough to have the big celebration they had been putting off due to the pandemic.

Six months later, Sarah contracted COVID again. She said, “The first time there was nothing. I had no idea I had it.

Like most others in the study, Sarah says fatigue lingers in her. Initial results show that nearly 70% of patients report feeling fatigued several months after recovery.

“I’m 34. I shouldn’t be lethargic. I slept well last night,” said Sarah. “I feel like I’ve ticked all the boxes. I should feel motivated and ready to do things. It’s just…I’m just tired. I’m tired.” I’m just there.”

Dr. Elizabeth Rutkowski is one of the investigators on this study. She says Sarah is actually her one of the lucky ones. “We’re starting to see the first round of one-year follow-up patients, and many of them are very seriously handicapped by this,” she said.

So far, 47% of patients are in the mild cognitive impairment range, and while it may not sound serious, it can be devastating.

“Patients may have to quit their jobs or actually get fired because they cannot handle that kind of cognitive load and they process it so slowly. They speak so slowly and cannot multitask. explains Dr. Rutkowski. “And these are many of the features we see in certain long-term COVID populations.”

Other patients continue to suffer from taste and smell problems.

Sarah didn’t notice any problems until she actually tested it. She doesn’t know the results of her test strips from last year yet, she has to test them again this year.

Dr. Rutkowski says patients who have lost their sense of taste and smell may find smells and tastes unpleasant when they return.

Dr. Rutkowski. “Some remain completely absent, while others are still there after a year with abnormal perception.

Meredith Anderson: “Long time no see. Does this apply to other viruses you’ve seen? Or is the subsequent lingering of these symptoms unique to COVID?”

Dr. AS Rutkowski: “This is definitely unique to COVID.

That’s why researchers say they want to give unique treatments to taste and smell tests, as well as several other neurological tests.

Most studies rely on questionnaires in which patients self-report their symptoms. “Usually we take them at face value,” explained Dr. Rutkowski. “If you have loss of smell or taste, or brain fog, check it out. You have it.”

But Dr. Rutkowski and her team measure these things through a series of seemingly random but carefully thought-out tests.

Everything they do has a purpose.

Meredith Anderson: “Is there anything that completely surprises you?”

Dr. Rutkowski: “I think the biggest problem is that subjective patient complaints don’t always match objective tests and data.”

This brings Sarah back to school, where she has just learned that one-third of patients in previous studies show vocabulary problems. “This just happened last week and it’s so funny you say that. I was talking about my husband and our friend. I was a little embarrassed, so I was trying to find my phone.”

That’s something Sarah may never have associated with COVID. So this study at least makes her think.

I hope it makes you think too.

“So what I tell my patients in my studies is that you’re not crazy,” Dr. Rutkowski said. “You are not alone.”

Researchers are learning more about COVID every day, and the more they know, the better off we all are.

“Everybody in the world knows what COVID is,” Sarah explained. “And I’m probably part of the little baby that helps us learn a little more about it. So cool.”

Sarah’s next appointment is in October and she wants to know if a second round of COVID will affect her test results. She has three years left in her five years of study and still has a lot to learn.

I-TEAM will keep you updated.

