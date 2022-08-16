Omicron and BA.5: Questions Patients May Have and How to Answer Them





supported by a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 Omicron variant, SARS-CoV-2 infections, known as BA.5, are on the rise again. Even situations that were considered relatively low-risk, such as outdoor gatherings, can now pose a greater threat.

but, pandemic fatigue Due to the prevailing reality, many people are trying to live their lives in search of a new normal, untroubled by the latest COVID-19 variants and variants. But many others, especially those with suppressed immune systems or with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe consequences from COVID-19, need answers and further guidance on what to do. left out in search of

Here are some questions patients may have about BA.5 and other Omicron subvariants, and answers physicians should be ready to share.

BA.5 Are Omicron subvariants more contagious? BA.5 Are Omicron subvariants more contagious?

BA.5 is one of the modern subvariants of the original. Bloodline of OmicronThe spike protein has a unique cluster of mutations and the BA.5 subvariant may be the most contagious strain of SARS-CoV-2 so far. However, it does not appear to lead to more serious consequences than other his COVID-19 variants and subvariants.

BA.5 Do Omicron subvariants evade immunity? BA.5 Do Omicron subvariants evade immunity?

Simply put, yes. A mutation in the BA.5 variant allows it to get past the body’s immune system more easily. This means that if she has been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 or has been vaccinated and strengthened against her COVID-19, she is not fully protected.

Compared to the BA.2 subvariant, BA.5 was able to spread more easily due to its ability to evade immune protection against infection induced by previous infection or vaccination. , with less protection over time and more frequent breakthrough infection and re-infection. Breakthrough infections do not result in serious illness, but there is a risk of developing each reinfection. long covidalso known as the post-COVID condition.

Discover Questions Patients Have About COVID Long-Distance Transporters.

Is there a risk of outdoor transmission with BA.5? Is there a risk of outdoor transmission with BA.5?

While being outdoors is safer than being indoors, there are some risks to keep in mind as the BA.5 Omicron subvariant continues to circulate. Health experts note that outdoor transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has occurred, but the virus is more likely to be transmitted indoors with poor ventilation.

Outdoor activities are inherently safer than indoor gatherings, but the high contagiousness of BA.5 can spread in both settings. One thing to note about outdoor transmission is that wind speed and air currents can spread virus particles more rapidly. Therefore, outdoor environments such as crowded outdoor concerts also increase the chances of contracting SARS-CoV-2.

What symptoms are people experiencing? What symptoms are people experiencing?

Symptoms of BA.5 are similar to previous COVID-19 variants and subvariants. The most common symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the presence and severity of a patient’s symptoms may be influenced by COVID-19 vaccination status, other health conditions, age, and previous infection history.

How can I protect myself from BA.5 and other Omicron variants? How can I protect myself from BA.5 and other Omicron variants?

A recipe for protection is something everyone should know at this stage of the pandemic. Patients should stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. In doing so, individuals can be protected from serious illness and death.

It’s also important to continue wearing a medical-grade face mask or respirator.N95, KN95, etc.— when physical distancing is not possible indoors. It is also recommended to wear a mask even outdoors in a crowd. In addition to vaccinations and boosts, wearing masks and respirators, avoiding crowds, and washing hands are also important.

Will booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine help? Will booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine help?

A COVID-19 vaccine remains the best public health measure to help protect people from COVID-19. Vaccination also helps reduce the likelihood of new subspecies emerging. This includes primary series, booster doses, and booster doses for those who need them.

Data on vaccine efficacy against Omicron subspecies, including BA.4 and BA.5, are still being collected. However, vaccine efficacy against severe illness and mortality remains high against other Omicron subspecies, and possibly he BA.4 and BA.5.

Research presented at CDC Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality also shows in both delta-dominant and omicron-dominant periodsreceiving a third dose of the mRNA vaccine was highly effective in preventing COVID-19-related emergency department and emergency care encounters and preventing hospitalization.

on the other hand, jam According to research, 3 doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine—compared with no vaccination or two doses—was associated with protection against both Omicron and Delta variants.

The AMA has developed a document of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination covering safety, allocation and distribution, administration, and more. We have two FAQs, one designed to answer patient question (PDF), and to another address Physician COVID-19 Vaccine Questions (PDF).

Related news How the Novavax Option Differs from Other COVID-19 Vaccines

Can the test tell me if I have BA.5 or another subvariant? Can the test tell me if I have BA.5 or another subvariant?

No, COVID-19 testing does not tell which variant of SARS-CoV-2 caused the infection. Instead, the test will tell you if you are currently infected. Both nucleic acid amplification and antigen tests are available. However, home testing is also available for quick results. If your home test is positive, isolate and consult your doctor for further guidance.

Discover What Doctors Want Patients to Know About COVID-19 Testing.

What treatments are available for Omicron and its subvariants? What treatments are available for Omicron and its subvariants?

A few monoclonal antibody therapy Although less effective against certain SARS-CoV-2 variants and subvariants, monoclonal antibody therapy bebuterobimab It is also effective against Omicron. Oral antivirals, including paxlovid, are also available to treat people with confirmed COVID-19 who have mild to moderate severity of her COVID-19 who are at risk of severe illness.

Learn more from the CDC. What you need to know about Omicron variants.