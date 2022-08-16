Can monkeypox spread between humans and pets? Stay safe with these tipsExBulletin





Richard Vogel/AP monkeypox Over 11,800 The current US epidemic affects people with symptoms such as fever and rash. However, this virus is zoonotic. That is, it is transmitted between animals and humans. Of course, you can also infect your pets and vice versa. (However, there are currently no reports of human-to-animal transmission of the virus in the United States.) Monkeypox can be transmitted between you and your furry friend through close contact such as hugging, cuddling, kissing, licking, and sharing a place to sleep or food. I have. Animal carriers of the virus include various rodents, dogs, primates, hedgehogs and shrews. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What to do with your pet if you have monkeypox If a person with monkeypox has not been in close contact with a pet after showing symptoms, ask a friend or family member from another household to care for the pet until the person recovers. Thoroughly disinfect your home before returning your pet home. If your pet has been in close contact with an infected person, your pet should be quarantined from animals and other people for 21 days after the most recent contact. That said, an infected person should not care for an exposed pet, CDC says. If, having no other choice, a person with the virus must take care of a pet, that person should: Wash hands before and after care or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Wear long sleeves and long pants to cover as much of the skin rash as possible

Wear gloves and a mask or respirator when caring for pets Things you shouldn’t have as pets if you have monkeypox If you have monkeypox, there are a few things you should avoid. Avoid close contact whenever possible.

Do not surrender, euthanize, or abandon pets due to monkeypox exposure or contractions.

Do not wipe or bathe pets with chemical disinfectants, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, hand sanitizer, counter cleaning wipes, or other industrial or surface cleaners.

Do not put masks on pets.

Do not expose animals to rashes, bandages or bodily fluids. What if your pet gets monkeypox? The CDC says it’s not currently aware of all the symptoms an animal may exhibit, but there are some changes pet owners should be aware of. Malaise

Anorexia

cough

nasal discharge or crusts

bloating

heat

Skin rashes like acne or blisters Additionally, contact your veterinarian if your animal shows signs of infection within 21 days of exposure to the virus. A veterinarian can help test it and notify state authorities. If your pet starts showing symptoms, they should be isolated from other animals and have minimal human contact for at least 21 days. Wash your hands frequently and use personal protective equipment (PPE) such as eye protection, masks or respirators, gloves, and disposable gowns when caring for sick animals. If a gown is not available, wear long-sleeved clothing. Remove and wash all clothing after touching animals and their belongings. Remove all her PPE when you are finished caring for your pet. Pet waste should be stored in dedicated lined bins and should not be left outside or thrown away as this may increase the risk of spreading the virus to other animals. Items that come into contact with pets must be properly disinfected.

