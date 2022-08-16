Health
COVID sewage monitoring lab joins monkeypox hunt
The same wastewater monitoring technology that emerged as an important tool for early detection of COVID-19 outbreaks has been adopted to monitor the alarming spread of monkeypox throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and other US communities. I’m here.
Before the COVID pandemic, sewage sludge was considered a promising early indicator of threats to community health. One reason is that people are able to excrete genetic evidence of the infection in their faeces, often before symptoms of the disease appear. Israel has monitored polio wastewater for decades. But before COVID, such risk oversight in the United States was largely limited to academic pursuits.
In the wake of the COVID outbreak, a research collaboration involving scientists from Stanford University, the University of Michigan, and Emory University pioneered efforts to recalibrate surveillance technology to detect the COVID-19 virus, and wastewater was used. It was my first time. Track respiratory diseases.
That same research team, the Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network (SCAN), is now a leader in expanding wastewater monitoring to detect monkeypox. Monkeypox is a previously unknown virus endemic to remote parts of Africa, and in just a few months he infected more than 26,000 people worldwide. Following similar decisions by health officials in California, Illinois and New York, the Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency this month.
And SCAN scientists envision a future where sewage sludge serves as a reservoir to track many dreaded public health concerns. Marlene Wolfe, assistant professor of environmental health at Emory University, said:
Since expanding its surveillance in mid-June, the SCAN team has detected monkeypox in several of the 11 Northern California sewers it monitors, including those in Palo Alto, San Jose, Gilroy, Sacramento, and San Francisco. Two locations are included. With grants from the National Science Foundation and the CDC Foundation, SCAN is conducting similar oversight in Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, and four other states, and is conducting similar surveillance in the United States. We want to expand to 300 sites.
It’s one of a growing number of sewage monitoring projects across the country, run jointly by universities, public health agencies, and the utility sector, providing COVID findings to state and federal agencies. It is not known how many of these networks extended their search to monkeypox. His SCAN sites in California, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and a research team in Nevada are among the few sites that have reported monkeypox virus-positive sludge samples.
As with COVID, monkeypox data can be used to compare trends across regions, but there are limits to what this type of monitoring can accomplish. Wastewater monitoring cannot identify infected individuals. It only reveals the presence of the virus in a specific area. Also, the analysis of the samples requires an expert. Researchers believe that wastewater monitoring is a complement to other public health tools, not a replacement.
Heather Bischel, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis, said: Her COVID testing program for campus and surrounding communities. “But what we’ve already seen shows that this kind of surveillance can be applied to other public health threats.”
Some U.S. communities sampled sewage to figure out what types of opioids their residents were using before the pandemic. Recently, the technology has shown promise for surveillance of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), along with COVID and monkeypox. The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans a pilot study to see if sewage can reveal propensity for antibiotic-resistant infections, food-borne illnesses, and the fungal infection Candida auris.
Much of the surge in wastewater testing in the first year of the pandemic was done in partnership with universities and county offices and relied on funding provided through the federal COVID Relief Act. On the Bichel campus, these funds were combined with university endowments to put together a comprehensive testing and treatment program for the school and the city of Davis, including wastewater monitoring. Sewage trials are underway under a separate grant.
Currently, the CDC is only reporting COVID results in its domestic wastewater monitoring system. This reflects the limited number of sewers testing for monkeypox so far.
The global spread of monkeypox was first detected in the UK in May, and the virus can also be released through faeces or into wastewater when an infected person with an open wound takes a shower. Sewers in areas with infected people may “light up” with evidence of the disease — if wastewater testing can identify it.
Brad Pollock, Chair of Public Health Sciences at UC Davis Health, said: “It acts as a warning system, without having to convince people to take individual tests to use the information. It is collected passively, giving it the appearance of a broader community.”
The virus is thought to spread primarily through close skin-to-skin contact and exposure to symptomatic lesions, but researchers are investigating other potential routes of transmission. outbreaks are concentrated in gay communities, primarily among men who have sex with men.
The discovery of monkeypox in San Francisco’s sewage system in June was the first case in the United States, and it raised alarm bells for cities with a strong LGBTQ+ population. On July 28, San Francisco declared monkeypox a public health emergency and urged the federal government to step up vaccine distribution.
For monitoring in Northern California, SCAN will partner with local health authorities and universities to collect samples and send them to Verily Life Sciences (a health tech company owned by Alphabet, Google’s parent company) for analysis. . In the Atlanta area, SCAN is working with health officials in Emory and Fulton counties.
Not all public health agencies are moving this quickly. By the end of July, Los Angeles County had more than 300 confirmed cases of monkeypox and had just finalized a wastewater monitoring plan for the virus.
And while California collects monkeypox data from monitoring partners, it’s not available in all areas, emphasizing that wastewater monitoring for the virus is still a new method.
SCAN’s Wolfe said: “The pandemic has greatly expanded our imagination for tools that already exist but are underutilized.
Mark Kreidler, Kaiser Health News. (KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism on health issues. Along with policy analysis and polls, KHN is one of KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation)’s three major operating programs. KFF is a donated non-profit organization that provides information on health issues to the public.)
