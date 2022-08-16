The best way to take pills, according to science





If you have a headache and reach for painkillers, you may not be thinking about body position when taking the pill. Posture varies greatly, and poor posture can slow the rate of drug breakdown and absorption by up to an hour. This finding builds on what is believed to be the first model to simulate the mechanism of drug dissolution in the human stomach. “We were very surprised that posture had such a large effect on the dissolution rate of a tablet,” said the senior author. Rajat Mittal, an engineer at Johns Hopkins and an expert in fluid dynamics. “I never thought about whether I was doing it right or wrong, but now I always think about it every time I take the pill.” of A new work was published in fluid physics. In recent years, models have been created that faithfully represent the workings of several major organs, especially the heart. His model, called StomachSim, developed by the team, is believed to be his one of the first models capable of performing a realistic simulation of the human stomach. Blending physics with biomechanics and fluid mechanics, StomachSim mimics what happens in the stomach as it digests food (in this case, medicine). Most tablets do not start working until the stomach has emptied its contents into the intestine. So, the closer the tablet is to the lower part of the stomach, the antrum, the faster it begins to dissolve and its contents are expelled through the pylorus into the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine. Posture is important for both gravity and the natural asymmetry of the stomach when aiming for. The team tested four postures. Taking the tablets while lying on the right side was by far the best, driving the tablets to the deepest part of the stomach and achieving dissolution rates 2.3 times faster than in the upright position. The team was very surprised to find that if the tablet took 10 minutes to dissolve on the right side, it took 23 minutes to dissolve in an upright position, and more than 100 minutes when lying on the left side. “For the elderly, sedentary, and bedridden, turning left or right can have a big impact,” Mittal said. Standing upright was a decent second choice, essentially tied to lying straight on your back. The team also considered that a stomach that wasn’t functioning at full strength meant the tablets were dissolving. Even small changes can make a big difference in oral drug outcomes, he said. The effect of gastric ailments, such as diabetes and Parkinson’s disease gastroparesis, on drug dissolution is similar to that of posture, highlighting how posture can make a significant difference. “Posture itself has a huge impact. It’s like someone’s stomach is having a very serious malfunction as far as dissolving pills are concerned,” Mittal said. Future research will explore how changes in gastric biomechanics affect how the body absorbs drugs, how food is processed in the stomach, attitudes toward food digestion and the effects of gastroparesis. tries to predict Johns Hopkins authors included PhD student Sharun Kuhar. Associate Research Professor Seo Jung-Hee; and Medical Professor Jay Pasricha. This work was supported by National Science Foundation CBET 2019405 and National Institutes of Health 5R21GM139073-02.

