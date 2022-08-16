Neural circuit for social authentication in song learning

Animals and design

Experiments were conducted following the protocols approved by the Animal Care Committee at Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University. Thirty-four male zebra finches hatched and reared in our colony (14L: 10D light/dark condition) were used in these experiments. All birds were raised in cages with their parents and siblings until 10–12 days post-hatch (dph) when their fathers were removed. Juveniles were subsequently raised with their mothers and siblings in a cage placed in a sound-attenuating chamber until either 54–56 dph when they underwent surgery for the electrode implantation into the NCM or LC, or until 33–35 dph when viral vectors were injected into the LC. The juveniles, which were injected with viral vectors, were raised with a mother and siblings until 54–56 dph when they underwent surgery for opto-electrode implantation into the NCM. Juveniles that were implanted with an electrode or an opto-electrode, were housed individually in a sound attenuation chamber until adulthood (after 120 dph) when they were sacrificed. After recovering from the surgery (after ~24–48 h), single-unit neuronal activity was recorded during exposure to song playback stimuli for three or four consecutive days, then for the next three days a tutor was introduced into the cage, and juveniles were exposed to live tutor singing (LIVE TUT) followed by playback of the same song stimuli. Juveniles that were implanted with an opto-electrode in the NCM received laser pulse stimulation when a tutor was singing.

Virus injection

The viral mixture of pENN-AAV-hSyn-Cre-hGH (addgene viral prep #105555-AAV9, a gift from James M. Wilson) and AAV-FLEX-Arch-GFP (addgene viral prep #22222-AAV9, a gift from Edward Boyden) or AAV-pCAG-FLEX-EGFP-WPRE (addgene viral prep #51502-AAV9, a gift from Hongkui Zeng; in a ratio 1:3) was unilaterally injected into the LC (100-180 nL) in an isolated male zebra finch juvenile (33-35 dph) through a pipette connected to a pressure injector (Nanoject II; Drummond Scientific Company, Broomall, PA, USA) with stereotaxic coordination (LC: head angle: 27°, AP: −0.3 mm, ML: 0.9 mm, Depth: 5.8–6 mm, relative to the center of Y-sinus) under isoflurane anesthesia (2.5–2.7%). After approximately 3 weeks (54–56 dph), AAV-injected juveniles were subjected to experimentation.

Surgery and electrophysiological recordings

Single-unit neuronal activity was recorded from the LC in 12 freely behaving male juvenile zebra finches. A single Tungsten electrode (WE3PT32.0A3, MicroProbes) connected to a microdrive was implanted with stereotaxic coordination (head angle: 27°, AP: −0.3 mm, ML: 0.9 mm, DV: 5.7–5.9 mm, relative to the center of Y-sinus) and fixed to the skull with dental cement (Super-Bond C&B kit, Sun Medical, JAPAN) under isoflurane anesthesia (2.5–2.7%). Another subset of zebra finch juveniles (n = 5) was implanted with a 16-channel silicone probe (Buzsaki16-CM16LP, NeuroNexus) in the NCM with stereotaxic coordination (head angle: internal 45°, AP: 0.2 mm, ML: 0.5 mm, DV: 1.5–1.9 mm, relative to the center of Y-sinus) in the same manner described above. After recovery from the surgery (~24–48 hrs) the juvenile was placed in a recording arena and connected to a headstage (HST/8o25-GEN2-10P-G1-xR for LC or HST/16o25-GEN2-18P-2GP-G1 for NCM, (Plexon)) for neuronal activity recordings (56–60 dph). During song playback presentation, neuronal recordings were performed ~1 h per day, 3 × 20 min for 10 repetitions of each song, for four consecutive days. During live tutor singing, neuronal recordings were performed 3–4 h per day, 20 min for 10 repetitions of each song playback followed by a 30 min break and then 1–2 h of a tutor present in the arena with occasional singing (10–20 min) followed by another 30 min break and a 20 min song playback presentation, for four consecutive days. Song playback stimuli were edited using a custom MATLAB code (MATLAB 2018b, MathWorks) and presented in a pseudo-random order using a custom LabVIEW code (LabVIEW 2016 64-bit version, National Instruments) and Data Acquisition device (NI USB-6341, National Instruments) which is used to split playback stimuli information and feed it both into an analog input channel of the OmniPlex System (Plexon) and the speaker amplifier (Topping TP21 T-Amp Class T Mini Amplifier).

Neuronal signals were amplified 10,000–20,000-fold, band-pass filtered at 0.5–9 kHz digitized (40 kHz) with the OmniPlex System (OmniPlex Software, PlexControl, Plexon). Song stimuli were played back from a loudspeaker located on the top of the arena, and all vocal activity was recorded through a microphone (lavalier microphone, C417 PP, AKG) together with the neuronal recordings.

After completion of electrophysiological recordings and subsequent song recording, electrical lesions were made (10 mA for 10 s), and recording sites were histologically confirmed.

Optogenetical inhibition of LC neuronal activities

For NCM recording combined with optogenetics, we implanted into the NCM a 16-channel silicone probe (Buzsaki16-CM16LP, NeuroNexus). Optic fibers were attached to patch cords (FCMH2-FCL, 2×2 MM coupler 50:50 200um 0.39NA FC/PC-LC ferrule, Thorlabs) during neuronal activity recordings (56–60 dph). Neuronal recordings were done 5–6 h per day, 20 min for 10 repetitions of each song playback followed by a 30 min break and then 1–2 h of tutor presence with occasional singing combined with laser pulses (10–15 mW, 589 nm Yellow DPSS Laser with Fiber Coupled, Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co.), followed by another 30 min break, a 20 min song playback presentation, 90 min break and a 20 min song playback presentation, for three consecutive days. For optogenetically inhibiting the neuronal activities of LC axon terminals in the NCM during live tutor singing, when a tutor started to sing with the first introductory notes (starting of a bout), a 3 s laser pulse was applied manually using Master 8 (Eight Channel Programmable Pulse Stimulator, MicroProbes) connected the DPSS Laser and a digital input of the OmniPlex System. If the tutor singing continued when a 3 s laser pulse ended, another 3 s pulse was applied, and so on. The timing of laser pulse application was recorded together with electrophysiological data. Birds behavior and vocalizations were continuously recorded and monitored using a camera and a microphone installed inside the cage and connected to Ulead Video Studio and Avisoft-RECORDER (Avisoft Bioacoustics) software, respectively.

Song recording and analysis

Songs of juveniles were recorded in a sound attenuation chamber using an Avisoft-RECORDER (Avisoft Bioacoustics) through a microphone (lavalier microphone, C417 PP, AKG) connected to an audio interface (Fast Track Ultra 8R, M-AUDIO) then to a PC. The TUT, CON1, CON2, and HET songs were also recorded and edited for use as song stimuli in the electrophysiological experiments, using Avisoft-SASLab Pro (Avisoft Bioacoustics) software. To evaluate the degree of vocal learning after tutoring, songs of juveniles were recorded at 80, 100, and 120 dph (for 2–3 days), and the similarities of their songs and a tutor’s songs were measured (% similarity) using Sound Analysis Pro 201120. For each bird, 10 song motifs of songs at each time point were measured for similarities to the tutor’s song motif and averaged for song playback during the electrophysiological recordings. Song motifs were first segmented into separate syllables based on amplitude changes and frequency. Several acoustic features were quantified: pitch, pitch mean frequency, peak frequency, and goodness; Wiener entropy and syllable and inter-syllable interval duration. Similarity to tutor song was measured between the tutor and the tutee song motifs following an automated procedure in Sound Analysis Pro 2011 that quantifies the acoustic similarity between two song motifs based on pitch, goodness of pitch, FM, AM, and Wiener entropy. Using default settings of Sound Analysis Pro 2011 such as asymmetric comparisons of mean values, minimum duration (of 10 ms) and 10 × 10 comparisons, the song similarity was calculated and the similarity percentage was used for further statistical analysis. To evaluate stability for each separated song syllable or each different call (tets, stacks or cackles) at 80, 100, and 120 dph, we measured syllable or call Mean Entropy and Mean Pitch Goodness using Sound Analysis Pro 2011.

Retrograde tracing of LC neuronal projections

Cholera toxin subunit B (CTB) Alexa Fluor 488 or 555 conjugates (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was unilaterally injected into the NCM or LC (0.2% w/v, 50–100 nL), respectively, of three isolated male zebra finch juveniles (52–55 dph) through a pipette connected to a pressure injector (Nanoject II; Drummond Scientific Company, Broomall, PA, USA) with stereotaxic coordination under isoflurane anesthesia (2.5–2.7%). After 3–5 days birds were anesthetized and subjected to the histology protocol.

Histology

After experimentation, birds were deeply anaesthetized with Somnopentyl and perfused with saline and then with 4% paraformaldehyde. Parasagittal brain sections were made (50 μm thickness) using a microtome (RETORATOME REM-710, Yamato). For immunostaining, slices were incubated with primary antibodies of a mouse anti-tyrosine hydroxylase antibody (1:1500, #22941, Immunostar), rabbit-anti-dopamine beta-hydroxylase antibody (1:1500, #22806, Immunostar) or rabbit-anti-GABA antibody (1:500, #A2052, Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS-T (containing 0.3% Triton-X in PBS) for 48 h at 4 °C. After washing with PBS, slices were incubated with secondary antibodies of a goat anti-mouse antibody conjugated with Alexa 568 (1:400, A11031, Thermo Fisher) or a goat anti-rabbit IgG antibody conjugated with Alexa 568 (1:400, A11036, Thermo Fisher), for 48 h at 4 °C. The slices were mounted (Fluoromount, Diagnostic BioSystem) and then subjected to imaging by confocal microscopy (LSM 780, Zeiss).

Arch-GFP/GFP positive axon terminals were quantified in the first six to eight medial sections: every odd section was immune-labeled with the rabbit-anti-dopamine beta-hydroxylase (DBH) antibody, while every even section was immune-labeled with the combination of mouse anti-tyrosine hydroxylase antibody (TH) and rabbit-anti-GABA antibody. Microscope pictures at 40× magnification of four fields within the NCM area were taken from each section and used to quantify the percentage of DBH, TH, or GABA-double labeled axon terminals within the Arch-GFP/GFP-positive ones, using Fiji (ImageJ) software package. Those numbers were averaged within a section and across birds within a comparing group, six birds in Opto-inhibition and six in the Control group.

Electrophysiological data analysis

Spike sorting was performed off-line using the Offline Sorter v3 (Plexon), and well-isolated single units were submitted to subsequent analysis with NeuroExplorer v5 software packages and custom MATLAB codes (MATLAB 2018b, MathWorks). LC neurons were classified into regular and fast spiking neurons based on their waveform shape and firing rate. For each unit, we calculated the full width at half maximum of the valley portions of the average spike and the spike duration defined by the time from peak to valley21. We calculated the spontaneous firing rate by averaging the number of spikes during a 50 min period when no sensory stimulus was presented. LC neurons with spontaneous firing rates < 20 Hz were classified as regular-spiking while neurons > 20 Hz were counted as fast-spiking. NCM neurons were classified into broad or narrow spiking neurons based on the mean spike width and the duration from negative to positive peak16. For both NCM and LC neurons we quantified auditory responses of each neuron by response strength (RST): the difference in mean firing rate during the song stimulus (FR stim) and the firing rate during the same duration period with the song stimulus just before the stimulus (FR base ) with the following formula:

$${{{{{\rm{Response}}}}}}\,{{{{{\rm{strength}}}}}}\;({{{{{\rm{RST}}}}}})={{{{{{\rm{FR}}}}}}}_{{{{{{\rm{stim}}}}}}}-{{{{{{\rm{FR}}}}}}}_{{{{{{\rm{base}}}}}}}$$

To measure the response bias between two song stimuli, we calculated d-prime values using the equation:

$${{{{{{\rm{D}}}}}}-{{{{{\rm{prime}}}}}}}_{{{a}}-{{b}}}=\frac{2(\overline{{{{{{\rm{RST}}}}}}}{{a}}-\overline{{{{{{\rm{RST}}}}}}}{{b}})}{\sqrt{{{\sigma }_{a}}^{2}+{{\sigma }_{b}}^{2}}}$$

where \(\overline{{{{{{\rm{RST}}}}}}}\) is the mean response strength to the stimulus and σ2 is the variance of the RST25. D-prime value > 0.5 was used as a criterion for biased response. If d-prime value comparisons between the TUT song and all other songs were greater than 0.5, the neuron was categorized as selective for the TUT song.

Statistical analysis

All statistical analyses were conducted using the SigmaPlot 13.0 software package. After conveying Normality and Equal Variance tests for all compared groups, we conducted either a Student’s T-test or a Mann–Whitney Rank Sum Test. Additionally, for data consisting of Playback 1, 2, and 3 and different auditory stimuli such as TUT, CON1, CON2, and HET groups, the two-way ANOVA followed by Holm–Sidak post hoc test was performed, using ‘Playback’ as the first and ‘Auditory stimulus’ as the second factor with All Pairwise comparisons. All comparisons were considered significantly different if p < 0.05. For data visualization Origin 2019b software was used.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Research Reporting Summary linked to this article.