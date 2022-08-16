Abnormal Blood Chemistry Found in Long Covid Patients

An ambitious study of people with Long Covid, a mysterious and crippling condition that can follow SARS-CoV-2 infection, has found many abnormalities in their blood. , adds to a body of evidence suggesting drivers of the condition and potential treatments worth testing. suggest that it shares certain characteristics with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), another condition considered to be

new research, Posted as a preprint last week, modest in size, examined just 99 people in Long Covid. “But it went so deep, into the granular aspect of T cells, the antibody response,” says Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, who was not involved in the study. . “This is exploratory, but lays the foundation for larger studies.”

Most Long Covid patients suffered from severe fatigue, brain fog, and other symptoms, and had low levels of cortisol, a stress hormone that helps the body control inflammation, glucose, sleep cycles, and more. The T-cell signatures of T cells indicated that their immune system was fighting an unidentified invader, possibly a reservoir of SARS-CoV-2 or a reactivated pathogen such as the Epstein-Barr virus.

Other groups studying long Covid patients have reported similar results, including this January cell the paper Low cortisol has been documented in people with long-lasting respiratory symptoms, and viral reactivation in patients with neurological problems. Taken together, the data “makes us think about what other drugs we could test,” such as antibodies to viruses and targeted anti-inflammatory drugs to control the immune system, said researchers at University College London and the Francis Crick Institute. Emma Wall says Leading large-scale trials of potential long-term Covid therapies.

The new Long Covid project began in late 2020 when Yale University immunologist Akiko Iwasaki teamed up with David Putrino, a neurophysiologist at Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, who was caring for infected patients. rice field. The pair wanted to compare these patients to people who had never been infected, and to those who had recovered. Many post-COVID-19 volunteers described themselves as healthy, but admitted, for example, that previously normal gym workouts were too exhausting to resume. Ultimately, the team signed 39 volunteers who had recovered from his COVID-19 out of a total of 116 controls.

It’s no surprise that long-Covid patients have cortisol levels that are about half normal. Symptoms such as fatigue and muscle weakness are related to hormonal decline. ACTH, a hormone made by the pituitary gland that controls cortisol production, had normal levels in the long Covid group. Note that you said you tried a short course and it didn’t work. Next, researchers plan to track cortisol levels throughout the day long Covid. The steroid was cycled up and down daily and was tested only in the morning in the first study.

Long Covid blood samples also contained a category of “exhausted” T cells that can be recognized by the specific markers they express. soaring inside. This “suggests that the bodies of people with long Covid are actively fighting something,” says Putrino.

This battle causes chronic inflammation, which is consistent with many Long Covid symptoms. Reactivation of other herpes viruses was also noted. The genes of these viruses can remain dormant in infected cells for long periods of time. Iwasaki was intrigued that the degree of T-cell depletion seemed consistent with reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus, but she doubted that the virus was the only potential culprit. No. SARS-CoV-2 can persist in long-term Covid patients, she and others say. Epstein-Barr reactivation, low cortisol, and depletion of her T cells all occur in some of her ME/CFS patients.

A new study reveals that long-term transmission of the new coronavirus is uneven. For example, only about 20% to 30% of the patients in this study had very high levels of fatigue T cells. But “the level of consistency” among recent studies examining the biology of Long Covid says James Heath, director of the Institute for Systems Biology. cell Papers found low cortisol and viral reactivation. His group’s study examined patients about three months after SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the Iwasaki and Putrino cohort found that on average he had been over a year since his COVID-19. I’m paying attention to that.

Putrino and Iwasaki say it’s time to move forward with new trials of potential treatments. This could also shed light on the causes of Long Covid and whether subsets of patients are more likely to respond to certain interventions. Iwasaki’s therapy wish list is long and includes cortisol supplementation. Epstein-Barr virus targeted therapy. Paxlovid, an antiviral drug currently used for acute COVID-19. There are even treatments that deplete the B cells used to treat autoimmune diseases and calm the immune system.

“We have to try these now,” says Iwasaki. “As a basic scientist, of course I want to have all the pieces of the puzzle” before starting the exam. “But patients can’t wait.”