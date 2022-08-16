Local polio epidemic in NYC area poses risk to unvaccinated people, CDC says





According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, polio has spread locally in the New York City metropolitan area for months after an individual brought the virus from abroad. In Rockland County, a suburb of New York City, an unvaccinated young man contracted polio in June and suffered paralysis. The individual had never traveled abroad during a period of polio exposure, and the strain they caught was linked to a weakened form of the virus used in the oral vaccine, according to a CDC study released Tuesday. is doing. According to the CDC, the United States stopped using the oral polio vaccine in 2000. Genetic analysis linked vaccine-derived strains circulating in the New York metropolitan area with wastewater samples found in Israel and the United Kingdom. The agency said three other people have been found who they believe may have polio, but have tested negative so far. Oral polio vaccines use live virus strains that are still able to replicate. This means that an unvaccinated person can catch the virus from someone who has been vaccinated recently. I am using a vaccine that After the young adult infection was confirmed, wastewater monitoring detected polio positive in 21 sewage samples. 13 were in Rockland County and 8 were in neighboring Orange County. Twenty of those samples, collected between May and July, are genetically related to strains caught by young adults.The sewage samples were originally part of his Covid surveillance system in New York state. was collected as Polio was also detected in samples of New York City sewage, state health officials confirmed Friday. The Rockland County adult case is only his second case of community-acquired polio in the United States since 1979. An unvaccinated Rockland County resident with polio attended a mass gathering eight days before symptoms began. It can take anywhere from 7 to 21 days for someone to develop paralysis after being first exposed to the poliovirus.The individual did not travel abroad during the exposure period, according to the CDC. A Rockland County adult was hospitalized and subsequently discharged to a physical rehabilitation center. Although it was related to the oral vaccine strain, the virus that the individual caught had 10 changes in one region of the pathogen. Indicates that it may have been circulating for up to a year. Although no new cases of paralytic polio have been confirmed, CDC officials said the virus was detected in wastewater samples collected over two months in Rockland and Orange, suggesting that the vaccine had not been administered. It indicates community transmission of the virus, which puts people at risk of paralysis. . “Low vaccination coverage in patient counties puts communities at risk of additional cases of paralytic polio,” CDC officials wrote in the report. “Even one case of paralytic polio is a public health emergency in the United States.” About 1 in 1,900 polio infections with vaccine-derived strains paralyze unvaccinated people. According to the CDC, polio vaccination coverage for children under two in Rockland County has fallen from 67% in 2020 to about 60% in 2022. The CDC said disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic have reduced polio vaccine administration, putting communities at risk of outbreaks. According to the CDC, no cases of wild poliovirus, the most common form, have occurred in the United States since 1979, after a successful vaccination campaign that began in the 1950s.However, travelers occasionally bring polio to the United States

