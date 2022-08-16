Health
Answers to “Have I been vaccinated against polio?” and other questions
Here’s what you need to know
according to CDC, there have been no cases of polio in the United States since 1979. However, travelers brought cases of polio into the United States, and the last case of polio was detected in the United States in 2013.
Jill Foster, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, likens the effects of polio on the body to the effects of damaged wires in an electrical box in a basement.
After polio travels through the “wiring,” which she uses as a metaphor for nerves, “the wiring is destroyed, so no nerve signals go to the muscles, and the muscles stop working,” Foster says. .
Polio is spread through contact with the stool of an infected person or droplets from an infected person’s sneezes or coughs, but this is less common. CDCOther ways you can catch the disease are:
- Pick up the infected person’s fine feces with your hand and touch your mouth
- Ingesting objects contaminated with faeces of an infected person
Serious effects of polio include meningitis, infection of the spinal cord and/or brain lining, and paralysis, the inability to move certain parts of the body. agency Say. Unfortunately, there is no cure for the virus, only the symptoms.
The confirmed case in Rockland County, New York, last month occurred in an unvaccinated adult who developed severe symptoms, including paralysis, and was hospitalized, according to the New York State Department of Health.
But what does this mean for you? According to Foster, it depends on your vaccination status.
Below are her answers to some of the most common questions people search online about polio.
Doctors Answer Polio Questions
How worried should I be about polio now? Am I at risk?
Fortunately, if you’ve been vaccinated against polio, unless you’re immunocompromised, you don’t have to worry, Foster says.
She recommends that people with compromised immune systems see a doctor. The results will help you decide whether or not to get the polio booster.
Practicing good hand hygiene, such as washing your hands before eating, is also a great way to further protect yourself, she adds.
“I think all the things we’ve been doing since the beginning of the pandemic are really good because the main routes polio is transmitted are fecal and oral,” says Foster. It also helps prevent polio.”
Those who are not fully vaccinated against polio are at greatest risk of contracting polio, she notes. This also includes children under the age of 1, especially her infant under 6 months. Early vaccines may provide some protection, but they don’t yet provide complete immunity to polio, Foster says.
of CDC Four doses of polio vaccine are recommended, one at 2 months, 4 months, 6 to 18 months, and between 4 and 6 years of age.
“If a baby who lives in New York and has only had one or two injections is around people who don’t wash their hands and aren’t vaccinated, it worries me,” says Foster.
Have you been vaccinated against polio? Can I get a new vaccine just in case?
If childhood immunization records are available, search for “IPV” for inactivated polio vaccine. Four doses of her IPV on record provide excellent protection against polio.
“If IPV is in the vaccine record, no problem,” says Foster.
Depending on where you were born or where you lived at the time of vaccination, the oral polio vaccine, “OPV,” may appear on your vaccination record. Some countries administer oral polio vaccines. CDC.
If you don’t have access to your childhood immunization records and want to get the polio vaccine for extra protection, there’s no harm in doing so, Foster says.
I was vaccinated as a child, can I have a booster vaccination?
At this time, polio boosters are not recommended for those who had their first vaccine as a child, Foster says. rice field.
Due to the low number of cases, Foster doesn’t believe polio boosters are recommended unless there is an increase. increase.
“I think people at the CDC are talking about it. Now that we know there’s a wider circulation than people thought, it might come,” Foster says. water. “
Sign up now: Get smart about money and your career with our weekly newsletter
Do not miss it:
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/16/was-i-vaccinated-for-polio-and-other-questions-answered-.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]