Answers to “Have I been vaccinated against polio?” and other questions

according to CDC, there have been no cases of polio in the United States since 1979. However, travelers brought cases of polio into the United States, and the last case of polio was detected in the United States in 2013.

Jill Foster, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, likens the effects of polio on the body to the effects of damaged wires in an electrical box in a basement.

After polio travels through the “wiring,” which she uses as a metaphor for nerves, “the wiring is destroyed, so no nerve signals go to the muscles, and the muscles stop working,” Foster says. .

Polio is spread through contact with the stool of an infected person or droplets from an infected person’s sneezes or coughs, but this is less common. CDCOther ways you can catch the disease are:

Pick up the infected person’s fine feces with your hand and touch your mouth

Ingesting objects contaminated with faeces of an infected person

Serious effects of polio include meningitis, infection of the spinal cord and/or brain lining, and paralysis, the inability to move certain parts of the body. agency Say. Unfortunately, there is no cure for the virus, only the symptoms.

The confirmed case in Rockland County, New York, last month occurred in an unvaccinated adult who developed severe symptoms, including paralysis, and was hospitalized, according to the New York State Department of Health.

But what does this mean for you? According to Foster, it depends on your vaccination status.

Below are her answers to some of the most common questions people search online about polio.