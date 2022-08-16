You’re Probably Taking Your Pills Wrong, New Study Finds : ScienceAlert

When you take a pill, it takes a long and complicated route into your stomach and through your twisted intestines into your bloodstream.

However, some postures can interfere with absorption and can take an hour longer for the stomach to dissolve oral medications.

that’s the discovery new research Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have simulated how pills and pills dissolve in the human stomach and are released into the upper part of the intestine.

They found that the ideal posture for the fastest absorption is leaning to your right, rather than sitting upright.

“We were very surprised that posture had such a large effect on the dissolution rate of a tablet.” To tell Rajat Mittal, a computer scientist studying fluid dynamics at Johns Hopkins Medical School.

“I never thought about whether I was doing it right or wrong, but now I always think about it every time I take the pill.”

Less immediate but far more convenient than injections, oral medications are absorbed from the intestine into the bloodstream. To get there, we must first pass through the stomach and the pylorus, the valve that opens and closes during digestion.

You may not care too much about how quickly your body absorbs it, but vitamin supplementdrug absorption has a profound effect on how quickly pain relievers take effect or how drug therapy stabilizes blood pressure. women as opposed to men.

Therefore, Mittal and colleagues tested four postures using a computer model of the human stomach based on high-resolution body scan images of a 34-year-old man.

The model, called StomachSim, simulated the fluid and biomechanics of a tablet as it travels through the digestive tract and how quickly it exits the stomach into the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine where nutrient absorption begins.

Leaning or lying on the right side to take the pill, the drug slid into the deepest part of the computer’s stomach and “dissolved” twice as fast as the pill taken upright.

Lying down or leaning on the left side slows dissolution and takes up to five times longer to absorb the tablet in that position compared to an upright position where gravity and anatomy are on the side of the stomach. It took.

“For older, sedentary, or bedridden people, whether they’re facing left or right, it can have a big impact,” Mittal said. I will explain.

Previous research Similarly, it was also found that lying on the right side accelerated the rate at which the stomach expels food into the intestine, causing sitting, standing, and leaning on the right side. accelerates absorption of oral medicine.

Taking it a step further, researchers simulated what would happen to the absorption of the pill if someone had a condition called gastroparesis.

They found that even a slight decrease in the simulated digestive power of the stomach produced a noticeable difference in the rate at which the stomach digested and ejected the pill into the duodenum, as did the change in posture.

“Posture itself has a huge impact. As far as dissolving a pill is concerned, it’s like someone’s stomach has a very serious malfunction,” said Mittal. To tell.

of course, many things happen After drugs and food pass through the stomach, they enter the intestines and finally the bloodstream. .

liquid, gas, food Being in the stomach can also affect digestion, but the researchers didn’t model this.

“Despite these and other limitations, we have demonstrated that computational models and simulations of gastric fluid dynamics can provide useful and unique insights into the complex physiological processes underlying drug dissolution,” the team said. I’m here. describe.

How our bodies process drugs can sometimes be out of our control thanks to our genes.

in a field called Pharmacogeneticsa study of genes that encode enzymes responsible for breaking down compounds shed some light on why people respond differently to the same drugs. far back For our prehistoric cousins, neanderthal.

Posture appears to make a big difference in how quickly your body absorbs oral medications, but there’s more to it than that.

The best way to make sure your medication is effective is to remember to take it exactly as prescribed in the first place.

This research fluid physics.