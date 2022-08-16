First Texas child in Harris County believed to have monkeypox





Houston (KXAN) — Children under the age of 2 First Pediatric Case of Monkeypox in Texasaccording to a Harris County judge. and Tuesday morning press conferenceJudge Lina Hidalgo shared that Harris County learned that a young child is now presumed positive for the virus. We’ll have to see if, Hidalgo expects it will take about a week to get test results back. Monkeypox Tracker: How many cases does Texas have?

“He is now on the verge of a full recovery and is doing very well,” Hidalgo said. “This child is less than 2 years old. We are still in the early stages of contact tracing.” She said the county had not yet determined how the child contracted monkeypox. The county is also offering vaccines to everyone who has had direct contact with a child. Hidalgo said she understands how this can cause concern, especially for parents preparing their children to return to school. “This is not completely unexpected because anyone can get this virus,” Hidalgo told reporters. health experts said Symptoms of monkeypox Includes: heat

headache

muscle pain and back pain

swollen lymph nodes

cold

fatigue

Pimple-like or blister-like rashes Hydrago asked parents to monitor their children for any unusual rashes or sores. I advised him to request an examination. Monkeypox is most commonly spread by prolonged person-to-person contact. It is most often caused by direct contact with bodily fluids or monkeypox crusts or wounds. Texas Department of HealthThe virus can also be spread by prolonged exposure to a person infected with the virus or to a substance that has come into contact with an infected person. Hidalgo said Harris County now has 269 cases and only one child is affected. Statewide, the CDC reported 992 confirmed cases in Texas, while federal agencies are also tracking nearly 12,000 cases nationwide. Travis County Commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the local state extension of the monkeypox disaster declaration approved by the county and the city of Austin last weekAs of Tuesday morning, there were nine confirmed cases of monkeypox and 88 probable cases in Travis County, according to data reported by the Austin Public Health Department. The county’s estimated number of cases has increased by nine since Monday evening, officials said. Availability of monkeypox vaccine is very limited both locally and statewide. Health experts say vaccinations help protect people from disease if given before or shortly after exposure to the virus. Hidalgo said Tuesday he was “very disappointed with the continued vaccine shortages we’re seeing here in Harris County.” Meanwhile, in Travis County, the Austin Public Health Department has requested about 5,000 booster shots, but has yet to receive them.

