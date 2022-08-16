Moderna Covid booster vaccine targeting two strains to be offered to over 50s from fall

People over 50 and clinically vulnerable are offered first covid break Targeting two strains of the virus as part of the UK’s Autumn Booster Program.

Health Secretary Steve Berkley said: Moderna’s new ‘bivalent’ vaccineIt targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant.

People aged 5 and over who have been classified as at highest risk for the virus, as well as family contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and caregivers aged 16 and over are eligible.

The UK became the first country to approve a vaccine dubbed ‘next generation’ by experts when it was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Monday.

New Moderna Covid Booster Vaccine Explained What is the new Covid vaccine? Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine is the first to target two strains of Covid-19. The company’s CEO, Stephan Bancel, described it as a “next-generation” Covid vaccine and said it would “play an important role in protecting people in the UK” during the winter. back to top How is it different from conventional vaccines? The dosage is an updated version of the existing Moderna vaccine. The new version, known as mRNA-1273.214, contains the original Moderna vaccine plus modifications targeting the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Since the emergence and dominance of Omicron variants, bivalent vaccines have been developed. Dr. June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), described it as “an arsenal of honed tools that will help protect us from this disease as the virus continues to evolve.” I’m here. back to top When will it roll out? Health Secretary Steve Barclay said those eligible for the fall booster will be contacted beginning in early September, confirming that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine will be part of the rollout. back to top Who might be offered the new vaccine? Based on advice from the JCVI, adults age 50 and older may be offered the new Moderna bivalent vaccine as part of the fall booster program. People aged 18 to 49 who meet the booster criteria may also be offered the new vaccine. This includes clinically vulnerable frontline health care workers, unpaid caregivers, or people living in households with immunosuppressants. However, new vaccines are not guaranteed to everyone who is asked for a booster jab. A type of vaccine called Novavax may be offered in “exceptional” situations where the original Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or other suitable vaccines are not available. A JCVI spokesperson said all available boosters offer excellent protection against severe illness from the coronavirus. Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of Covid-19 Immunization at JCVI, said: back to top

Barclay said those eligible for the fall booster rollout will be contacted in early September.

he said:

“Vaccines remain our best defense against Covid and this safe and effective vaccine will broaden immunity and may improve protection against some subspecies as we learn to live with this virus. there is.

“The vaccine rollout so far is world-leading and has already saved countless lives and eased pressure on the NHS.

“We will begin contacting eligible individuals from early September. We encourage you to step forward as soon as you are invited so that together we can keep each other safe and protect the NHS.”

Bansel said:

“This represents the first approval of a bivalent vaccine containing Omicron and further underscores the dedication and leadership of the UK public health authorities in helping to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr. Paul Barton, previously stated that the new jab can boost a person’s antibodies to very high levels.

The MHRA said side effects from the vaccine are the same as those seen with the original Moderna booster dose and are usually mild.

Dr. Raine said:

New Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved in UK for People Over 18 credit: James Manning/PA

Professor Munir Pirmohamed, chairman of the Commission on Human Medicines, an independent body sponsored by DHSC and advising ministers on medicines, said the vaccine is safe to use.

He added that the coronavirus “continuously evolves to circumvent the immunity provided by vaccines,” requiring constant updates to the jab.

Professor Pirmohammed said a recent paper in the Lancet Journal of Medicine suggested that the coronavirus vaccine prevented up to 20 million deaths in its first year of use.

Stephen Evans, Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, added that the jab is based on the original Moderna jab developed to target Omicron.

Professor Evans said: The first is the original Moderna Covid vaccine, which has both very large clinical trial data and vast experience after being introduced in many countries, including the UK.

“The second is a modification of the original vaccine that targets a novel component, the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.”

Moderna said it has also completed regulatory approval applications for the booster in Australia, Canada, and the EU.

The Royal College of General Practitioners said participation in the Covid vaccination program for general practitioners is voluntary and many are participating in the rollout.

Some practices, which have dealt with intense workloads and workforce pressures, may have felt unable to participate, he added.