Millions of children benefiting from world’s first malaria vaccine: UNICEF





The landmark award, worth up to $170 million, could make 18 million doses of the RTS,S vaccine available over the next three years, saving thousands of young lives annually. This malaria vaccine delivery brings hope to many families. About 500,000 children died of malaria in Africa alone in 2020. This is his rate of one person per minute.https://t.co/Lcs5bAO2kX — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 16, 2022 Malaria remains one of the leading killers of children under the age of five. In 2020, nearly half a million of her boys and girls died from the disease in Africa alone. 1 death per minute. “Titan Advance” Etreva Kadiri, Director UNICEFsupply department of Said This rollout sends a clear message to malaria vaccine developers to keep working. “i hope this is just the beginning“Continuous innovation is needed to develop new next-generation vaccines to increase the available supply and enable a healthier vaccine market,” she said. “This is a big step forward in our joint efforts. Saving children’s lives and reducing the burden of malaria As part of a broader malaria prevention and control programme.” preventable disease Malaria is caused by a parasite that is transmitted to humans through infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. The disease is preventable and curable, but can be fatal if left untreated. According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, more than 30 countries have areas of moderate to high malaria transmission (WHO), and vaccines can provide additional protection Over 25 million children each year when supply increases. The result of 35 years of research and development, the RTS,S malaria vaccine is the first-ever vaccine against parasitic diseases. pilot program A 2019 pilot program, coordinated by WHO, was launched in three countries: Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, reaching more than 800,000 children. Last October, the United Nations Health Organization Recommended Widely used in countries with moderate to high malaria prevalence. That December, the vaccine alliance, Gavi, decided to fund a malaria vaccine program in targeted countries, paving the way for wider deployment of the vaccine. Gabi Kenyan children are the most vulnerable to malaria infection. Establishment of “point of contact” for fundraising CEO Seth Barkley reported that Gavi recently opened a “application window” for funding requests. “Thanks to UNICEF procurement efforts, we now have more certainty of supply And we can go one step further to get this life-saving vaccine to those who need it most. I hope we can connect,” he said. Meanwhile, WHO welcomes progress in ensuring vaccine supply and timely access so that more countries can introduce the vaccine as soon as possible. “Every day, lives are in danger,said Dr Kate O’Brien, WHO Director of Immunizations, Vaccines and Biology. “Given the initial limited supply, it is important that children living in areas of highest disease risk and need are given first priority. High demand expected UNICEF expects demand for malaria vaccines to be high in affected countries. As with any new vaccine, supplies will be limited at first, but will increase over time as manufacturing capacity increases, leading to a lower cost per dose. Plans are already underway to boost production, including through technology transfer, UNICEF said, “so that every child at risk will one day have the opportunity to be vaccinated against this deadly disease”. I added that there is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/08/1124812 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos