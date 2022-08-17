



Share on Pinterest Experts say you can reduce your salt intake by using alternative seasonings.Getty Images Researchers report that reducing your salt intake by just 1 gram per day can reduce your risk of heart disease.

Experts say it can be difficult to cut back on your daily salt intake, but start by cutting back on restaurants and processed foods and instead buying lean meats, whole foods, and foods high in potassium. can do.

They also suggest using alternative seasonings such as turmeric and oregano. Reducing your salt intake by 1 gram per day can make a big difference. cardiovascular risk, according to study Completed in China and published today BMJ nutrition, prevention and health. researcher I got it China is one of the best countries every day salt This is more than double the daily salt intake recommended by the Chinese government.About 40% of all deaths in the country are related or caused cardiovascular disease. The researchers examined the data to see how reducing daily salt intake affects health. They analyzed the data in three ways: Reduce salt intake by 1 gram per day for the first year

Reduce salt intake by 30% by 2025. This equates to an incremental reduction of 3.2 grams per day.

Reduce salt intake to less than 5 grams per day by 2030 Scientists hypothesized that systolic blood pressure (higher number) would be lowered. They said the results showed they were right. Here are the findings: Reducing your salt intake by 1 gram per day may lower your average systolic blood pressure 1.2 mm/Hg, preventing 9 million cardiovascular events, stroke Researchers estimate that 4 million of these cases were fatal.

Over a further decade, an estimated 13 million cases were averted, 6 million of which were fatal.

An additional 5 years of 3.2 grams per day is estimated to prevent 14 million heart attacks or strokes, including 6 million deaths.

By 2040, salt reduction could cumulatively reduce 27 million heart attacks or strokes and eliminate 12 million fatal cardiovascular events. The researchers reported that the benefits of reducing salt intake apply to people of all ages. Other potential (but untracked) benefits of reducing salt intake include , chronic kidney disease When stomach cancer. “Although this study focused on salt intake in China, the benefits of reduced salt intake in American diets are well established.” Dr. Jeffrey TylerA cardiologist at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in California told Healthline. “Middle-aged people, people with diabetes, kidney disease…reducing their salt intake helps even more.” US people are about 3.4 grams salt per day.U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommended Less than 2.3 grams of salt per day and the American Heart Association Recommendation Reduce salt intake to less than 1.5 grams per day.

“Diet is the basis for elevated blood pressure and the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular disease,” says Tyler. It has been shown to lower blood pressure and prevent high blood pressure.” Experts 90 percent Four people in the US population consume too much sodium. “Now, sodium consumption is [2.3 grams] Too many per day Dr. David CutlerA primary care physician at Providence St. John’s Health Center told Healthline: “And some people with pre-existing cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, or stroke may benefit from even lower doses of 1,800 milligrams per day. have been cut considerably from the American diet. [3.4 grams] Amount of sodium per day. ” according to American Heart Association excessive salt intake increases the risk of: enlarged heart muscle

headache

kidney disease

stroke

heart failure

high blood pressure

Kidney stone

osteoporosis

stomach cancer

Water retention that causes bloating, puffiness and weight gain a Research in 2021 Reducing salt intake has also been shown to benefit people with low sodium intake and normal blood pressure. These researchers looked at 85 studies that followed participants for 4 weeks to 3 years.they both Systolic and diastolic numbers Decreased. They noted that consuming less than 1.5 grams of sodium per day further lowered blood pressure. The researchers say their study shows that people who eat healthier and reduce their sodium intake may significantly improve their cardiovascular health.

Reducing salt intake is not as easy as it sounds. “I think following a low-salt diet is one of the most difficult dietary changes to follow,” he says. Liz WeinandiMPH, RDN, LD, Registered Dietitian, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Nearly 100% of restaurant food and highly processed foods are high in sodium,” Weinandy tells Healthline. “Things that aren’t high in sodium are usually high in sugar. It’s not impossible, but it takes more time and planning.The problem is that our taste buds become accustomed to foods high in sodium, and if we cut it down, the taste changes. It becomes thinner and less attractive.” The American Heart Association indicates that over 70% of the sodium we eat comes from processed and restaurant foods. Only about 11% comes from food prepared at home. So the first step is low sodium diet By preparing and eating fresh foods more often, you can control the amount of salt you use. Other ways to reduce salt intake include: buy fresh food Prepackaged foods such as canned vegetables and fruits, snacks, frozen meat and fish, and prepared foods often have added sodium for preservation. Experts say it’s always better to buy Fresh Options for these foods whenever possible. Read the label and track your sodium The human body needs some sodium to survive. While many people track other nutritional factors such as calories and fat, most people don’t track sodium. Experts recommend starting by reading the labels of the foods you eat and tracking your sodium for a week to get a baseline, then taper off from there. get rid of obvious culprits Foods such as potato chips, popcorn, packaged snacks, and certain condiments such as ketchup and barbecue sauce are known to be high in sodium. It helps when you first start reducing sodium to eliminate these foods. Spice it up at home Eating at home allows you to control the amount of salt you put in your food and is often the better option. Food can also be flavored with other spices such as turmeric, cayenne, ginger, oregano, and alternatives such as unsalted butter. These provide flavor while reducing salt content. Add potassium-rich foods to your diet Potassium and sodium often work together to maintain a proper water balance in the body, so incorporating high-potassium foods into your diet can be helpful, especially when you start eating less salt. Examples of potassium-rich foods include bananas, avocados, and mushrooms. organic and natural foods In addition to choosing fresh options, stick to whole foods and buy organic foods whenever possible to avoid high sodium content and preservatives that can be harmful to your health. red meat and fatty fish Most popular processed meats are high in sodium. Instead of eating ham, cold cuts, hot dogs, sausages, or other processed meats, experts recommend including chicken, turkey, and fatty fish such as salmon and cod in your diet. side sauce Keep condiments, sauces, and dressings aside when dining out or cooking at home. This helps moderate its use during meals. Other suggestions Even if you’re cutting back on salt, it can be difficult to get rid of your favorite foods. A variety of online tools are available to help you compare the foods you eat and find low-sodium alternatives. Working with a health care professional, such as a nutritionist, to understand your diet and develop a plan to reduce your sodium intake may be a helpful solution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/how-cutting-1-gram-of-salt-per-day-can-lower-risk-of-heart-disease-stroke

