



A new study, published August 16, found that countries making significant progress toward universal health coverage (UHC) experienced smaller declines in childhood vaccination coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic. understood.th in open access journals pros medicine By Yesim Tozan and colleagues from the New York University School of Global Public Health, USA. Numerous studies to date have shown that UHC strategies improve health service coverage, utilization and outcomes, and improve population health outcomes. However, robust quantitative assessment of the impact of his UHC on health system performance and outcomes has been difficult, as many system-wide contextual factors confound the relationship. In a new study, researchers used the COVID-19 pandemic as a natural experiment to compare differences in childhood immunization coverage based on countries’ progress towards UHC. Immunization data were derived from joint estimates of the WHO/UNICEF National Immunization Coverage Dataset, which includes information on 195 countries and 14 pediatric vaccines from 1997 to 2020. 2019 UHC Service Coverage Index (UHC SCI). It was used to divide countries into ‘high UHC index’ and non-UHC groups for a range of lifelong health services. After adjusting for potential confounders, the researchers found that countries with high UHC indices were associated with 2.7% smaller declines in childhood immunization coverage in 2020 compared to countries with low UHC indices. (95% CI 0.75-4.65, p=0.007). In countries with his high UHC index before the pandemic, the average childhood vaccination coverage was 92.7%, whereas in countries with low UHC index he had 86.2%. In the 2020 pandemic year, countries with a high UHC index had 91.9% coverage, while countries with a low UHC index had 81.7% coverage. “Our findings strongly suggest that policy makers need to continue to advocate for policies aimed at achieving universal health coverage in the years to come,” the authors said. “This study also lays the groundwork for future research to understand the synergies between investments in global health security and universal health coverage strategies on the resilience of national health systems.” .” “The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the delivery of essential health services in countries around the world,” adds Tozan. “This study provides much-needed quantitative evidence of the protective effectiveness of universal health coverage in times of public health crisis, underpinning sustained political commitment and policy advocacy on investments in universal health coverage and recovery. We have built a strong medical system.” ##### In your reporting, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available article. pros medicine: http://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1004060 Quote: Kim S, Headley TY, Tozan Y (2022) Universal health care coverage and health service delivery before and during the COVID-19 pandemic: A study comparing differences in childhood immunization coverage from 195 countries. PLoS Med 19(8): e1004060. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1004060 Author country: United States, United Arab Emirates Funding: The authors received no specific funding for this work. Survey method observational study Research theme people COI statement Competing Interests: The author declares that there are no competing interests.

