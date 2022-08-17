West Nile virus cases, record number of mosquitoes





NEW YORK – Health officials have detected two human cases of infection west nile virus (WNV), record numbers of infected mosquitoes have been found citywide, one each in Brooklyn and Queens, the city’s Department of Health and Mental Health said Tuesday. A total of 54 cases were reported nationwide, with four deaths, according to the statement. “We are in the height of West Nile virus season, but there are things we can do to reduce the risk of being bitten,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Basan said in a release. use, and wear long sleeves and long pants, especially when you’re outdoors at dusk and dawn when WNV-carrying mosquitoes are most active.” West Nile virus season is in full swing, but there are things you can do to reduce your risk of being bitten: Use an EPA-registered repellent and wear long sleeves and long pants. This is especially true outdoors at dusk and dawn, when WNV-carrying mosquitoes are most active. https://t.co/rFdQVYnZIl — Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, MD, PhD (@NYCHealthCommr) August 16, 2022 “Additionally, emptying outdoor containers of water, or calling 311 if there is standing water that cannot be emptied, can help prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs in the water,” added Vasan. I was. “Help keep you and your loved ones safe with these actions during WNV season.” Mosquito and WNV activity was found in 1,068 positive mosquito pools, compared with 779 positive mosquito pools detected citywide last summer, according to the Department of Health. They added that an average of 77 mosquitoes are caught in each trap per day, compared to 75 mosquitoes found in traps last year. The agency said it is monitoring mosquitoes with 50 permanent surveillance traps in five provinces and additional traps around affected areas. The city also controls mosquito populations by spraying flat water bodies with larvicides. In addition, the department conducted helicopter-based delaritation events in Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, and Bronx wetlands, spraying pesticides where WNV activity was detected. West Nile virus is a disease that can cause no symptoms at all or develop fever and other symptoms such as headache, fever, muscle aches and extreme fatigue, health officials said. Health officials say most WNV patients can make a full recovery, but those over the age of 60 and those with weakened immune systems can develop a fatal disease of the brain and spinal cord called West Nile neuroinvasive disease. said to be sexual. WNV-infected mosquitoes typically appear in the city between July and October, with peak activity in August and September, according to officials.

