CDC: Paralytic polio an ongoing risk for unvaccinated people





No additional cases of polio have been confirmed in the United States, but wastewater specimens from multiple New York counties have been vaccinated, according to a new CDC report detailing the first U.S. case in nearly a decade. shows an ongoing risk of infection and paralysis in areas not covered. After testing a stool sample, poliovirus was confirmed in unvaccinated young adults in Rockland County, New York, in June. The patient initially experienced fever, neck stiffness, gastrointestinal symptoms, weakness in the limbs, and was hospitalized for possible acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), according to CDC’s National Poliovirus Emergency Response Team. Dr. Ruth Link-Gelles and colleagues reported.in the Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality. As part of nationwide AFM surveillance, the New York State Department of Health reported this case to CDC in July. The patient may have been exposed while attending a large gathering 8 days before symptoms began. The patient first experienced limb weakness on her third day, and on the fifth day the patient was hospitalized. Her poliovirus type 2 was detected in the patient’s stool on days 11 and 12, and the patient was discharged to rehabilitation on day 16. As of this month, 260 wastewater samples from processing plants in Rockland and Orange counties have been tested for poliovirus, including samples collected to test for SARS-CoV-2. Of these samples, 21 tested positive for poliovirus using RT-PCR and partial genome sequencing, including 13 from Rockland County and 8 from Orange County. Of the wastewater samples collected in May, June, and July, 20 specimens were genetically linked to poliovirus from patient stool samples. One sample was sequenced as poliovirus type 2, but the sequencing was incomplete so the researchers were unable to genetically link the sample to the patient. Further testing of wastewater collected 41 days after the patient’s symptoms continued to detect the virus. “This outbreak, coupled with the confirmation of poliovirus in the wastewaters of neighboring Orange County, highlights the importance of maintaining high vaccination coverage to prevent paralytic polio in people of all ages. ,” write Link-Gelles and colleagues. Three additional individuals have been classified as persons under investigation. However, available specimens yielded negative results. “People who have not been vaccinated in the United States are at risk of paralytic poliomyelitis if exposed to wild-type or vaccine-derived poliovirus. We need to stay up to date on viral vaccinations,” they noted. According to the New York State Immunization Information System, 3-dose polio vaccination coverage among children under age 2 in Rockland County fell from 67% in July 2020 to 60.3% this month. Vaccine coverage by zip code was “low at 37.3%,” said Link-Gelles and co-authors. Despite a temporary increase in polio immunization following attempts by the Rockland County Health Department to catch up with the local population, “the number of doses administered at temporary and established clinics It wasn’t enough to increase the population significantly. [inactivated polio vaccine] coverage level,” they added. The origin of the virus found in patient faecal samples and wastewater is unknown. However, “patient stool samples show a chain of transmission in the United States originating from people who received oral polio vaccine (OPV), including type 2, abroad.” Infected patients have not traveled abroad within the incubation period of the virus, and oral polio vaccine has not been included in routine immunization schedules in the United States since 2000, making it difficult to trace the origin of the virus. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

