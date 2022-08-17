Monkeypox Explained: Transmission, Symptoms, Vaccines, Treatment

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus of the orthopoxvirus group, which includes smallpox.of monkeypox virus—DNA viruses— were first identified in monkeys in a Danish lab in 1958, but are more commonly found in rodents and other animals. Since the 1970s, there have been regular outbreaks in Central and West Africa, and the virus has been found in several animal species. The virus has occasionally infected people outside Africa. People in the United States got sick in 2003 contact with infected pet prairie dogsIn May 2022, the virus started spreading in Europe, the United States and other countries. The first US case in the current outbreak was confirmed in Massachusetts on May 18. As of August 15, there are 36,589 confirmed cases worldwide. 11,890 in the US The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a subspecies Public Health Emergency of International Concern On July 23, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services declared monkeypox to be an infectious disease. national public health emergency August 4th.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

of the virus is believed to spread It is most efficiently transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact with pus-filled lesions of an infected person. But it’s not just sexually transmitted diseases. It can be spread by any kind of close contact, and it can also be spread by contact with contaminated objects such as bedding, clothing, and utensils, or by exposure to respiratory droplets at close range.

“many [transmission] said Paul Auwerter, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found that 99% of his U.S. cases occurred in men, 94% of which were recently reported. sexual or intimate contact between men. “nevertheless [sex is] One mechanism, I don’t think it’s correct to label it as STD [sexually transmitted disease]The virus can be transmitted through other forms of close contact and objects, Auwaerter said. Rather, “it’s one way we believe infection can occur.”

Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University, said, “It’s not been proven so far if it’s a sexually transmitted disease. That’s why I want to,” he adds.

The illness generally lasts 2 to 4 weeks. Scientists have yet to figure out whether the virus can be transmitted by asymptomatic people.

What are the symptoms?

of Main symptoms It can be a rash like acne or blisters, or flu-like symptoms like fever, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. You may have a rash with no flu-like symptoms, or vice versa. In the current epidemic, lesions are often seen in the genitals and anus, and may be accompanied by swelling of the penis and pain in the rectum, known as proctitis. Lesions may also appear on the face, hands, feet, and other parts of the body. Symptoms usually appear within 3 weeks after infection. The lesion eventually scabs and he usually sloughs off within 2-4 weeks.

Monkeypox cases are presenting somewhat differently in the current outbreak compared to previous cases. “Most people don’t have as many skin lesions as previously described,” Elsador says. emergence and can cause debilitating pain. “People cannot urinate, defecate, or swallow,” says El Sadr.

how serious is that?

The currently circulating strains of monkeypox are usually not fatal, but handful fatalities (number) In the current outbreak, all of them were outside the United States. Most cases were mild to moderate and resolved spontaneously with supportive care. says El Sadr. However, the blisters can be very painful, and some people have been hospitalized for pain treatment.

“It appears to be much less lethal than SARS-CoV-2,” the virus that causes COVID, Auwaerter said. “But that’s not to say it can’t cause a lot of disability, pain and discomfort.”

Who is most at risk?

Auwaerter said the disease has historically affected people in Central and West Africa, often malnourished children. However, in the current outbreak, most of the cases to date have been gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men (MSM), especially those with multiple or anonymous sex partners. , is considered to be of low risk to the general public. However, this does not mean that the virus can spread only in his MSM community. In the current outbreak, for children Viruses can spread over time to different populations, such as healthcare workers exposed to monkeypox patients and HIV.

What should I do if I have monkeypox or its symptoms?

If you have symptoms of monkeypox, have recently been in close or close contact with a monkeypox patient, or have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the MSM community, it is recommended that you seek medical attention and be tested. increase.Initially limited to a few of her CDC labs, testing is now available at Laboratories nationwide, Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics and more. This test usually uses a swab sample taken from a characteristic “pimple”. It’s important to get treatment as soon as possible to prevent further infections and to get treatment if needed.

If you have monkeypox, you should isolate yourself from other people as much as possible until the lesions crust and flake off. says. “They can only leave the house for emergency reasons, and if so, they should also cover any wounds or rashes they have on their bodies,” she says.

“The most important thing is that people are able to recognize monkeypox and get evaluated,” says El Sadr. “At the same time, it’s important that providers are aware of that as well.”

What treatments are available?

There is no specific approved treatment for monkeypox.Ann an antiviral drug called tecovirimat (TPOXX) A Strategic National Stockpile approved for smallpox can be prescribed for monkeypox. However, the federal bureaucracy has hindered access to this drug. Healthcare providers must complete a form for use under the Expanded Access Investigational New Drug (IND) protocol. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration have simplified the process somewhat, allowing providers to dispense drugs before completing the paperwork. To access TPOXX, patients must also meet certain criteria, including severe illness, hospitalization, and immunosuppression, Auwaerter said. Also, it is not clear how effective TPOXX is in humans, as there are very few data (the drug was approved for smallpox based on data on monkeypox and similar viruses in animals). rice field). The FDA may declare Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) to facilitate access to medicines.

What vaccines are available?

there is two vaccines to monkeypox. The FDA has approved his JYNNEOS vaccine for monkeypox and smallpox, manufactured by Bavarian Nordic. This is the preferred vaccine due to its safety and the fact that it contains viruses that cannot replicate in the body. The stockpile also contains millions of doses of another vaccine called ACAM2000. This vaccine is approved for smallpox and available for monkeypox under an IND. However, this vaccine is known to cause side effects and should not be used in immunocompromised people, such as those with HIV.

2 doses of JYNNEOS vaccine in short supply as a result of poor planning,include Failure to process vaccine into vials To inspect the Danish facility where doses were stored. As of Aug. 9, the Department of Health and Human Services has allocated 1.1 million of his doses to states and jurisdictions, and has shipped more than 620,000 of them. In some states, he is already doing only the first dose of the two-dose vaccine until supplies increase.

The FDA has approved a strategy known as dose sparing to expand vaccine supply.

What is dose saving and how does it work?

Dose reduction is a strategy to vaccinate more people by giving smaller doses of the vaccine. FDA recently issued an EUA The JYNNEOS vaccine is given by the intradermal route at one-fifth the normal dose. A shallow subcutaneous injection is thought to provide greater protection at lower doses. The EUA is based in part on data from his 2015 study, which found that this dosage and method of injection elicited similar immune responses to those who received regular subcutaneous injections. This method of vaccination is rather unusual.For example, it is used to run tuberculosis skin testthere is some concerns Please note that not all healthcare providers are able to properly administer intradermal injections. Too deep and the patient may not be able to administer a sufficient amount. Too shallow and the vaccine may leak. Nevertheless, this strategy significantly increases the number of people who can be vaccinated.

How can we avoid blaming the communities most affected by monkeypox today?

Many health experts have expressed concern about the stigma against MSM communities who are most at risk of the current monkeypox outbreak. If that happens, I fear we will lose control of this epidemic,” says El Sadr. may bring about. “Stigmatizing a group of individuals means that if they suspect they may have this infection, they will not come for a diagnosis. They are not going to come and get vaccinated.” says El Sadr. And it jeopardizes control of the outbreak, she added.

Can a monkeypox epidemic be contained or will it become endemic worldwide?

Experts warn that unless monkeypox is brought under control, it will become endemic in the United States and elsewhere. Some people think it’s too late.

“I think it depends a lot on what happens, maybe in the next two to three months,” El-Sadr says. “I think we have a chance,” she says, if we can scale up virus awareness, testing and vaccination. “But the window of opportunity is rapidly closing.”