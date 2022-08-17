US lacks data on who got the monkeypox vaccine





But despite an increase in the supply of the Jynneos vaccine and a new strategy that could increase the current supply fivefold further, there is no evidence yet that protection is reaching those most at risk.

“Given the reality of the limited amount of vaccines available, you’ll really want to understand which groups to track first,” said HIV primary care physician and advocacy group Just Equity for Health. said Dr. Stella Safo, founder of .

“This is the lens of equality. Not all of us experience the various social determinants of disease and health equally. Treatments and available resources can therefore help those who need them most. You have to target it.”

Detailed analysis One of the monkeypox case records released this month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided new insights into which populations are disproportionately affected by the outbreak, including black and Hispanic people.

However, a nationwide survey of who has been vaccinated has yet to be conducted, and the limited state-level data that has become available is not encouraging. According to CDC data, more than half of monkeypox cases nationally are Hispanic (28%) or black (26%), representing only about one-third of the general population. In North Carolina, the inequality is even more acute. More than 70% of cases are black, but only about a quarter (26%) of vaccines have been given to blacks in the state, according to data published online by the state health department. website And in Colorado, less than 15% of the monkeypox vaccine went to black or Hispanic people, according to data shared by the state health department with CNN last week. “It’s no surprise that there are inequalities between being vaccinated and being diagnosed with monkeypox,” says primary care and HIV physician and founder of consulting firm Health Justice. “So we can only assume that these are not isolated cases.These injustices likely exist across the United States, and we want to control this current outbreak in particular.” If so, we really need to deal with it.” The public health response was criticized during the monkeypox outbreak in the United States, sparking condemnation between the federal government and states. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said last month that the federal government was ready to respond, but needed more support from local governments. “We’re going to have state and local public health chiefs to give us the data and we need to know. , to know how to focus the assistance we can provide,” he said. He said. “We need more local cooperation to get the information we need.” CDC is finalizing data use agreements with states that will serve as a “mutual agreement” for sending monkeypox vaccination data from “various sources” to agencies. This is an Addendum to the Covid-19 Data Use Agreement and the same “Requirements and Provisions” apply. A draft data use agreement states that its purpose is to “promote federal efforts to develop a national landscape of monkeypox vaccination.” As of last week, 54 of the 61 jurisdictions had signed. But when CNN asked all 50 states for demographic details about people who got the monkeypox vaccine, most states didn’t respond at all. Most of the respondents said they were not ready to release the data, citing privacy concerns due to low numbers of people vaccinated and delays in processing demographic data. increase. The lack of data on who received the monkeypox vaccine has also been noted by political leaders. Last week, US Congressman Richie Torres sent a letter to local leaders in his home state of New York, HHS, and the CDC, calling for the release of demographic data about monkeypox vaccination. “History teaches us that public health systems cannot be trusted to automatically meet the needs of underserved populations. Public reporting is important for both,” he wrote. On Monday, eight DC city councilors sent a letter to their local health department requesting more data on vaccinations to ensure fair vaccinations. They specifically requested more information to show how the district is “applying the lessons learned during COVID about communicating and distributing vaccines to monkeypox situations.” I’m here. For Blackstock, monkeypox is a ‘replay’ of what happened with Covid-19, but it’s even worse. “Again, marginalized groups, vulnerable groups are being affected and there is little urgency in terms of getting resources to the communities that need them most,” she said. Pox is further stigmatized by gays, bisexuals, and other men who have sex with men, with intersections with black and Latino men being the most affected.” In a statement Monday touting additional vaccine supplies as they become available to states, Becerra stressed the need for coordination and cooperation. “We will work with our state partners to ensure that doses of these vaccines are distributed fairly and equitably to protect those most at risk and limit the spread of the virus.” He said. Given the sensitive nature of the current monkeypox outbreak in general and in particular, experts say it is important to work closely with the most affected communities. The Washington, D.C. Department of Health told CNN that “reducing the specificity of the data collected increased the number of at-risk individuals who were vaccinated, especially in the black community.” While this speaks to a historic mistrust of healthcare, Safo said the “modern mistrust” has gotten worse after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “People don’t trust that these data collected won’t be used in a way that harms them. But from a public health perspective, we want them to be able to understand how to target resources.” We need these data to help us,” she said. “When we think about how we collect data, how we deploy vaccines, how we talk about these conditions, we come back to the reality that people in these communities need to be at the design table.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/17/health/monkeypox-vaccine-equity-no-data/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos