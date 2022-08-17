Maine recovers from Lyme disease this year

Lyme disease cases are recovering in Maine, with more cases so far this year than 2020 and 2021 combined.

Maine recorded 1,433 cases of Lyme disease through August 14 this year, compared with 1,127 for the whole of 2020. 1,510 people in 2021, according to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, the deer ticks that cause Lyme disease actively seek out hosts in the fall, then become less active in the winter and burrow under fallen leaves.

The increase in cases this year comes despite a dry summer in much of the state. Warm, wet weather favors ticks, but dry weather is unfavorable to spiders.

Griffin Dill, an integrated pest management expert at the Tick Institute at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, said it’s hard to pinpoint what’s causing this year’s increase in Lyme disease, but several factors may be at work. Said there was.

Late spring and early summer rains may have played a role. Dill said July and August were mostly dry, but after near-ideal weather conditions earlier this year, ticks may have been poised to weather a dry period.

“The spring and early summer adult ticks were very active,” Dill said. “It started to decline gradually from the end of June to the beginning of July.”

Dill said another factor could be higher rates of deer mites, which may carry the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The lab accepts samples of ticks from across the state to test for infectious diseases, and the percentage of ticks found to carry the bacteria has gone from 38% in 2019 to 45% this year. increased to

“We found more ticks positive for the pathogen than ever before,” Dill said.

The deer tick range also continues to expand into new areas of the state, he said.

“We’re starting to see more increases in the Down East of Washington County and as far east as Calais,” Dill said.

Cases of another tick-borne disease called anaplasmosis are also on the rise, with 610 cases by 14 August this year, up from 841 throughout 2021. so far this year.

Lyme disease peaked in Maine in 2019 with 2,167 cases before declining to 1,127 in 2020. Dill said it’s hard to explain why the number of cases has dropped so much in 2020, but there could have been many undiagnosed cases in the early days. The year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2020, not many people were seeking treatment,” he said.

Vaccine under development

Meanwhile, scientists, including some in Maine, lime vaccine It may be approved quickly. Pfizer is currently conducting human clinical trials of its Lyme vaccine, and Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health is one site for the trial.

Chris Currier, a spokesman for Northern Light Health, said the health care system “will soon be sharing more information about the Lyme disease vaccine trial that was recently in the news.” We are waiting for approval to start and will send you information, including dates and registration process, once the details have been confirmed.”

Lyme can be treated with a range of antibiotics. However, bites from larval stage ticks are often overlooked, especially those from ticks that are so small that they are difficult to spot. Symptoms of Lyme disease include fatigue, joint pain, headache, and fever. Without treatment, Lyme disease can lead to heart and nervous system conditions.

Dill said Dani’s lab is studying the role of white-footed mice as hosts for Lyme disease. Deer mice are more common in southern Maine, but may be expanding their habitat. Dill said it’s unclear whether the deer mouse, which is more common in northern Maine, is less likely to be a lime reservoir than the deer mouse. It is also unclear whether they are expanding northwards and replacing deer mice, he said.

Meanwhile, the Maine Medical Center Laboratory is “exploring ways to eliminate Lyme disease at its source by preventing ticks from spreading wild Lyme bacteria” and how temperature and humidity affect deer mite survival rates. We are conducting several research projects, such as studying how .

” Previous