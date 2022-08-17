Detect carotid artery stenosis with new non-invasive detection technology





Motion analysis of videos recorded on smartphones accurately detected narrowed arteries in the neck, a risk factor for stroke, according to a new study published today. American Heart Association Journalan open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association. Fatty deposits (plaque) build up in arteries and can cause narrowing (stenosis). If the carotid (neck) arteries are narrowed, blood clots can block the blood vessels that supply the brain, causing an ischemic stroke. Nearly 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes. With 2% to 5% of strokes each year occurring in asymptomatic people, there is a need for better and earlier detection of stroke risk. ”

Hsien-Li Kao MD, first author of the study, interventional cardiologist, National Taiwan University Hospital “This was an exciting ‘discovery’ moment for us,” Kao said. “Existing diagnostic methods such as ultrasound, CT, and MRI require specialized medical imaging equipment and screening by personnel. It may offer an opportunity for increased screening, more research is being done, but if development is needed, recording and motion analysis could be implemented remotely or a downloadable app would be feasible. There is a possibility.” Kao explained that the arteries in the neck lie just under the skin, and changes in the speed and pattern of blood flow through them are reflected in the movement of the overlying skin. and cannot be detected by the naked eye. This study, conducted from 2016 to 2019, used motion magnification and pixel analysis to detect minute changes in skin surface pulse characteristics captured by smartphone video recordings. A group of 202 Taiwanese adults (mean age 68 years, approximately 79% male) treated at one hospital in Taiwan participated in the study. His 54% of participants had significant carotid artery stenosis. This means that at least 50% had a previous ultrasound-diagnosed occlusion, while 46% had no significant stenosis. Recordings were captured in a custom-made box in which participants were lying on their backs with their heads tilted back and lateral movement was minimized. An Apple iPhone 6, 64GB was attached to the box and a 30 second video recording of him in the person’s neck was made. Kao said older generation mobile phones were used because researchers believed they were more common for the average user. Researchers found that the video motion analysis algorithm was 87% accurate in detecting stenosis in a group known to have carotid artery stenosis. All study participants also underwent standard Doppler ultrasonography to confirm arterial stenosis and to measure and validate estimates from video motion analysis. “Further research is needed to determine whether smartphone-recorded video is a promising approach to help expedite and increase stroke screening,” Kao said. “Carotid artery stenosis is silent until a stroke occurs. Using this method, a clinician records a video of a patient’s neck with a smartphone, uploads the video for analysis, and receives a report within five minutes. Early detection of carotid artery stenosis may improve patient outcomes.” The study had some limitations, including the small number of study participants, all of whom were considered at high risk for cardiovascular events. Additionally, neck length and neck angle were not analyzed and may influence the results of the video analysis. According to Kao, standard lighting methods were used for this evaluation, so skin color is unlikely to prevent application to a wider population. sauce: American Heart Association Journal reference: Tsai, C.-H., others(2022) Detection of carotid artery stenosis based on video motion analysis for rapid screening. American Heart Association Journal. doi.org/10.1161/JAHA.122.025702.

