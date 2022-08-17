Monkeypox resource scarce in Central Valley

In summary A monkeypox vaccine is aimed at the state’s largest city, which has the highest number of cases, but other communities are struggling to respond. In the Central Valley, public health officials are waiting for resources and trying to provide information to residents in need.









Just before midnight on a recent Tuesday, 25-year-old Luna Lockhart and her roommate jumped in the car and drove the three and a half hours from Fresno to San Francisco.

Their destination was Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where more than 400 people were already queuing to receive the monkeypox vaccine.

“They’re not handing out the monkeypox vaccine in Fresno,” Lockhart told CalMatters at the time.

The monkeypox epidemic disproportionately affects gay and bisexual men and transgender people, lending comparisons to the early days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Call for a stronger public health responseThe state has prioritized scarce resources, including monkeypox vaccine, for counties with the highest number of cases, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Alameda and San Diego. But Central Valley queer advocates say they feel abandoned by state public health officials when it comes to monkeypox resource allocation.

San Francisco has more doses per capita than any other county in the state.27 per 1,000 people compared to 4 in Los Angeles and 1 in all 19 Central Valley counties.

“Unfortunately, a lot of our resources are going to San Francisco and Los Angeles … we have to remember that there are LGBTQ people everywhere in the state,” said Tracy City Councilman Dan Tavares Arriola. rice field.

Arriola testified last week at a state Senate Select Committee hearing on monkeypox. He spoke to CalMatters with many queer people in the Central Valley who, like Lockhart, drove hours to get vaccines.

“It’s frustrating because the Central Valley is always left behind,” says Arriola.he contracted monkeypox in late July And spent days trying to get treatment and vaccines for my partner.

When Lockhart drove to San Francisco to get vaccinated, Fresno County had one million residents and only 20 vaccines to distribute. Two doses, so he was only 10 fully vaccinated.At that time, statewide <650 cases of monkeypoxbut the outbreak then swelled About 2,000 — nearly tripled in the last two and a half weeks. State Senator Scott Weiner, a San Francisco Democratic senator and chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Monkeypox, compared the vaccine reservation to a “hunger game,” with lines stretching around the block.

Fresno resident Walter Hewitt said that for people who don’t have the time, transportation or money to drive to another county, the inability to get vaccinated locally is “a huge problem.”

Hewitt, 23, has been trying to get a vaccine for weeks. Although he is queer and falls into the high-risk category, he also works at a gym and is afraid of getting infected by touching contaminated equipment. can be infected by touching contaminated objects.

“This is something that everyone should have available,” Hewitt said. “Just like we did with the COVID vaccine to protect ourselves, everyone should have a choice.” increase.

Sixteen days after the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Fresno County and 10 weeks after the first case was reported in California, Jennifer Cruz, executive director of the Fresno Economic Opportunity Commission’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center, said: He said he had not received any information about immunizations or vaccinations from the county health department. A place to ask people questions.Britoni Lloyd, Executive Director mopride center The Stanislaus County resident says she gets calls every day about monkeypox. The county health department plans to open a vaccine clinic at the MoPRIDE center, but this has yet to happen. Lloyd said that when the call came in, he started creating his own waiting list.

“Our health services seem desperate to start a (vaccine) service in our county, but there’s a lot of bureaucracy,” Lloyd said. Common complaints from local officials during Senate oversight hearings on monkeypox.

In a media briefing at the end of July, Fresno health officials said they were planning community meetings to get information about monkeypox to people in need. Authorities did not respond to CalMatters’ request for information about vaccine clinics.

As of August 11, According to state data, Fresno and Stanislaus counties each had seven cases.

The Central Valley slowly got more vaccine as the federal government distributed supplies to states. Fresno County’s vaccine quota increased to 430 and Stanislaus’ vaccine quota increased to 282. Kern County also said he had received more than 800 primary doses, although as of August 11 he had seven cases. 200 administered at most recent vaccination site.

Still, vaccine uptake is slow and resources scarce compared to urban areas. Some say the California Department of Public Health is prioritizing distribution of very rare vaccines based largely on the number of cases in each county, overlooking the number of people traveling within the state.

Zelynn Tirona prepares the monkeypox vaccine for administration on August 12, 2022 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Photo credit: Martin do Nascimento, CalMatters

Case in point: Lockhart’s roommate has a boyfriend in San Francisco who they visit frequently.

Ariola, a Tracy City Councilman, said most people in his city work in the Bay Area, where the disease is endemic, but San Joaquin County initially received only 10 vaccines.

“In the city of Tracy alone, there are 86,000 people who work for a living in the Bay Area and have the exact same contacts every day,” says Arriola. Since then, as the federal government has distributed more supplies, the state has allocated 712 doses to San Joaquin County.

Los Angeles and San Francisco counties are the epicenter of the outbreak in California, with 670 and 516 cases respectively. These counties received tens of thousands of vaccines and set up large vaccination clinics in a matter of days. extraordinary political power.

Wiener is one of 10 senators who have submitted an emergency budget request for $38 million to the state. All but one of these legislators represent the districts of Los Angeles and San Diego in or around the Bay Area, which have his fourth-highest number of cases.the same applies letter Sent to the U.S. Health and Human Services Administration by a member of Congress for assistance.

In Los Angeles, Lakewood House Speaker Anthony Rendon held a press conference with LGBTQ groups to call for federal help and a stronger response to the monkeypox outbreak. San Francisco was the first local government to declare a state of emergency in response to monkeypox.

While urban activists’ efforts have certainly directed resources toward their communities and spurred conversations about the stigma against the LGBTQ community, queer people elsewhere in the state say they need more help.

A day before the state issued a stay-at-home order to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Cruz said many of the people her LGBTQ center serves had never heard of the virus and said the center had never heard of it. said he didn’t understand why he was the center. close.

“In Fresno, we are dealing with extreme poverty, which means people don’t always have access to news like we do,” Cruz said. “They don’t watch the news on TV. They may be using smartphones with insufficient data. I will not spend it.”

Instead, she said it’s up to community advocates to step in to reach out to marginalized communities, which is a problem when there are few LGBTQ centers.

“We feel like decades behind the rest of the state,” says Arriola. “The frustration with[monkeypox]-related resource allocation is that we are still lagging behind.”

State epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pang told a Senate hearing that as vaccine supplies increase, state health departments will reassess how they are distributed. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently directed states to: Divide each shot of JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine into 5 doses Trying to expand the inadequate supply.

Experts say vaccines are no panacea when it comes to stopping outbreaks.Health workers can contain monkeypox by identifying everyone who has been close to an infected person and conducting preventive testing and immunizations (a process called contact tracing), but health departments can often not enough staff to do so.

Dr. Jason Andrews, infectious disease expert and associate professor at Stanford Health, said: “But that requires systems and resources that aren’t in place right now.”