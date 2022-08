Fear and unpleasant memories depend on integrated parallel pathways

Our survival depends on our reaction to threats. It is well known that the amygdala is central to fear regulation. However, little is known about how or whether cues from our five senses are processed before they reach the amygdala. Research published in journals cell report We identified two distinct populations of neurons in the thalamus and brainstem that are activated by sensory threat cues. Both of these populations express a protein called CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide). In this study, these neuronal groups grouped threatening sensory cues into integrated signals, labeled the integrated signals as ‘negative’, and conveyed them to two non-overlapping regions of the amygdala2. shown to form two parallel pathways. This facilitates the formation of unpleasant memories that trigger fear. Findings published in the article (“Central Alarm System Gating Multisensory Innate Threat Cues to the Amygdala”) may lead to new treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), hypersensitivity, autism, migraine, and fibromyalgia. Senior author of the study Sung Han, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Clayton Foundation Peptide Biology Laboratory at the Salk Institute, said: We were excited to find that CGRP neurons were activated by negative sensory cues from all five senses: visual, auditory, gustatory, olfactory and tactile. Identifying new threat pathways provides therapeutic insights for fear-related disorders. ” The existence of integrated pathways that favor survival, which the current study shows, undermines the prevailing view that distinct pathways for each sensory independently convey cues to scattered regions of the brain. Previous studies also showed that the amygdala receives large amounts of incoming signals from regions of the brain that express CGRP, a peptide associated with aversion. Sijia Liu, a graduate student in Han’s lab and co-lead author, said: These circuits may help generate appropriate behavioral responses and form aversive memories to threat cues. ” The researchers performed miniscope single-cell calcium imaging experiments in freely moving mice fitted with optical fibers to record CGRP neural activity. This allowed us to identify the neural pathways associated with each sensory stimulus. They also used retrograde tracing with different fluorescent tags to determine the path the signal took as it left the thalamus and brainstem. In addition, the team conducted behavioral experiments to assess fear responses upon inhibiting or activating each pathway. “Although mice were used in this study, the same brain regions also abundantly express CGRP in humans,” Han said. “This suggests that the circuits reported here may also be involved in psychiatric disorders related to threat perception.” Postdoctoral Fellow Dr. Sukjae Kang said: Drugs that inhibit CGRP have been used to treat migraine headaches, so our research provides an anchor for using this class of drugs to alleviate threat memory in her PTSD and sensory hypersensitivity in autism. I hope you will. ” In future experiments, Han’s team plans to understand the role of abnormalities in CGRP signaling in two parallel circuits during migraine, PTSD, and autism.

