Valneva’s Lyme disease vaccine faces final clinical trials in sporadic conditions

August 8th, Pfizer Valneva announces the initiation of a Phase 3 trial. Lyme disease vaccinebrings the prospect of injections to prevent the condition’s disease one step closer to reality.

VLA15 is the only vaccine Lyme disease is in clinical development, according to its parent company, GlobalData. pharmaceutical technology.

French vaccine maker Valneva Announced the conclusion of a partnership agreement In April 2020, we will jointly develop with Pfizer and commercialize VLA15. In June 2022, Pfizer Acquires 8.1% of Valneva.

The announcement of the Phase 3 trial comes at a notable time as the number of Lyme disease cases has been rising for a long time in several countries, including the UK and US.According to recent estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 476,000 Americans have Diagnosis and treatment every year for illness. in England, The average annual incidence of Lyme disease has increased It increased from 0.38 cases per 100,000 in 1997-2000 to a peak of 2.77 cases per 100,000 in 2018.

“Over the last 20 years, this is the biggest story in the Lyme disease vaccine market,” said Dr. Sukanya Narasimhan, associate professor of medicine at Yale University, of the Phase III VLA15 trial.

Lyme disease, also called borreliosis, is caused by Borrelia bacteria.it is treated as current Antibiotics. a vaccine called Lymericthen manufactured by SmithKline Beecham, was approved in the United States in 1998, but was quickly withdrawn in 2002. not enough guardiansmore demandSmithKline Beecham merged with Glaxo Wellcome in 2000 and is now GSKMore. Sanofi had previously developed its own vaccine, ImuLimeAlthough Phase III evaluation was completed, it did not enter the market.

one-size-fits-all approach

The multivalent design of VLA15 is one of the vaccine’s greatest advantages, says Narasimhan, an expert on the spread of pathogens through arthropods such as ticks. This means the vaccine works against multiple serotypes of the disease, she explains.

This vaccine targets six different serotypes of Borrelia. According to Valneva’s website, these serotypes represent the most common pathogenic strains found in the United States and Europe. This is a transition from her Lymerix, which targets a single serotype found primarily in the United States, said Dr. Radek Šíma, a research scientist at the Institute of Parasitology at the Czech Academy of Sciences. As such, VLA15 blocks multiple serotypes from infection and could be used more broadly, said Maria Elena Bottazzi, Ph.D., associate dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Previously, target identification was difficult due to the volatility of the bacteria. Surface molecules change dramatically as the bacterium moves from the tick to the host, explains Sima, who participated in the preclinical study. Lyme disease vaccine researchHowever, advances in research have made it possible to identify bacterial outer surface protein A (OspA) as a vaccine target. Both VLA15 and Lymerix are designed to target her OspA.

In October 2020, Valneva announced the first results of the Phase II VLA15-202 study. In this study, seroconversion rates exceeded her 90% for all study serotypes, even in older adults (ages 50–65). In September 2021, the same study reported a 100% seroconversion rate after the participant was given a booster.In another phase II VLA15-221 trial in adult and pediatric patients, the vaccine was Children were more immunogenic than adultsNo serious vaccine-related adverse events have been reported.

The recently initiated Phase 3 VALOR trial will include both children and adults and will recruit 6,000 participants aged 5 and older. According to an Aug. 8 announcement, the companies aim to conduct the study in up to 50 clinical sites, including countries prone to Lyme disease such as Germany, Poland and the United States.

Public awareness important to use

According to Bottazzi, there is a widespread resurgence of interest in vaccines and increased awareness of Lyme disease. But Seema says public hesitation remains a challenge.

“The biggest challenge for vaccines is public acceptance, which we see with other vaccines. take a negative attitude towards them,” Sima explains. There were concerns about Lymerix’s side effects, but it was low demand that led to its withdrawal.

That’s also true for tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccination rates, which aren’t selling as well as expected, he says. According to his 2021 report from the Czech National Institute of Public Health on his TBE in 2020, the Czech Republic Reported the highest number of TBE cases Shared with the European Surveillance System (TESSy). There are no precise data on TBE vaccination coverage, but reports say it remains low.

Other approaches in the preclinical stage

VLA15 is the most advanced vaccine, but efforts are underway to develop other vaccines. According to GlobalData’s Pharma Intelligence Center, he has seven vaccines in development for the condition, and his only VLA15 is currently available in clinics.one Vaccine developed by Intravacbased on the company’s outer membrane vesicle (OMV)-based platform.

Outside of OspA-directed strategies, approaches to block tick bite and feeding can also be considered. For example, interfering with a tick’s iron metabolism can kill it, says Seema.

In the November 2021 paper was announced in Science Translational Medicine, Narasimhan and colleagues shared the results of a preclinical study on an mRNA vaccine targeting 19 salivary proteins released in tick bites. The idea is that using tick salivary proteins as targets could mean that vaccines would address not only Lyme disease, but other conditions caused by tick-borne pathogens, Narasimhan explained. increase.

Focusing on multiple targets and indications could bring particular value to the field of tick-borne diseases, said Bottazzi.