Symptoms of monkeypox on the skin: a man showing how the rash changed from day to day

42 seconds ago

A patient infected with monkeypox shared detailed photos of visible symptoms on the skin and shared them on social media. Patient Silver Steele, an adult movie star, wrote on Instagram, Symptoms of monkeypoxAccording to Steele’s post, this is what the lesions looked like over the course of 21 days (July 11th to August 1st).

“Monkeypox: Timeline. I am providing this for you guys so that you can see an example of what the virus looks like over time. My goal with this is not to offend anyone. Rather, it is to educate.”

Steele said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) uses his lesion in medical journals because it is considered a “clinically perfect” example by medical professionals. says.

“Not everyone presents in exactly the same way, but multiple experts have told me that my case is a ‘clinically perfect’ example, used in CDC demonstrations and in medical journals. The second photo is me yesterday after being free from the epidemic. I’m going to see a doctor tomorrow and say I’m ‘completely cured’ and have my hair cut so I can feel like a human again! Feel free to share this image. Please spread the word.

Steele’s lesions healed almost completely in about three weeks and he was out of isolation.

according to world health organization According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 17 August, more than 35,000 monkeypox cases have been reported from 92 countries.

The WHO, which is trying to rename monkeypox, turned to the public to come up with a destigmatizing designation for the rapidly spreading disease.

For example, there have been recent reports of monkeys attacking monkeys for fear of disease in Brazil.

monkeypox Although the virus was first identified in 1958 in monkeys kept for research in Denmark, hence its name, the disease has been found in many animals, most frequently in rodents. it was done.

Recently, the United Nations Health Organization announced new names for monkeypox subspecies as clades I, IIa, and IIb.

Monkeypox was first discovered in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since then, spread among humans has been largely confined to certain West and Central African countries where it is endemic.

But in May, cases of the disease, which causes fever, muscle aches and large skin lesions like boils, began spreading rapidly around the world, mostly among men who have sex with men.

