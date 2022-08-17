Health
First West Nile virus case found in blood donor in 2022 in Michigan
Michigan’s first West Nile virus case this year was confirmed in blood donated by an Oakland County resident, but no symptoms were reported, state health officials said Wednesday.
Blood donations are regularly screened for mosquito-borne viruses and other diseases. Last year, the state health department reported that seven cases were detected through blood donation screening.
Most people get West Nile virus from being bitten by a mosquito that has bitten an infected bird. majority of people west nile virus According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are no symptoms.
What happens if you get West Nile virus?
About 1 in 5 people develop a high fever, confusion, weakness, and severe headache 3 to 5 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. About 1 in 150 of her people may develop serious illness with neurologic complications such as meningitis and encephalitis.
There are no vaccines or drugs to treat West Nile virus. The best way to avoid it is to avoid mosquito bites.
“We want to remind Michigan residents that mosquito season is far from over, and that one bite from an infected mosquito can make you seriously ill,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s chief medical officer. ‘ said. “Take measures such as using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and long pants when outdoors when mosquitoes are active.”
As of Wednesday, West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes sampled in Iosco, Arenac, Huron, Genesee and Kent counties, and birds sampled in Bay and Shiawassee counties.
Another mosquito-borne virus detected in Michigan
Bay, Midland and Saginaw mosquito nets have tested positive for another mosquito-borne disease. jamestown canyon virus.
Its most common symptoms are fever, headache, and fatigue, but according to the CDC, the Jamestown Canyon virus can cause serious illness, including inflammation of the brain, and sometimes death.
The best way to prevent West Nile virus, Jamestown Canyon virus, and other mosquito-borne diseases is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites, such as: is to teach
- Using an insect repellent containing any of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil or paramenthane diol, and 2-undecanone. Follow the directions on the product label and reapply as directed.
- Wear shoes and socks, light-colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors.
- Make sure you have screens that fit snugly over your doors and windows. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.
- Use mosquito nets when sleeping outdoors or in environments without screens.
- Eliminate all water sources around your home that may support mosquito breeding, such as bird bath water, abandoned pools, children’s pools, old tires, and other water-holding objects. once a week.
State health officials strongly advise parents not to use insect repellents on children under two months of age. Instead, infants should wear clothing that covers their arms and legs, and cribs, strollers, and baby carriers should be covered with mosquito nets.
Contact Kristen Shamus at: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @kristenshamus.
