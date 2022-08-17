Children with mild COVID-19 may still develop long symptoms

Even hospitalized individuals COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) Children infected with COVID-19 who were not hospitalized experienced longer COVID symptoms for up to three months, results from the UHealth Houston study showed.

“We were interested in understanding whether children affected by acute or severe infections of COVID-19 have persistent symptoms or what is called long-term COVID.” UTHealth The School of Public Health-Dallas said in a statement: “This particular study is unique as the first population-based study in the literature to report the prevalence of COVID-19 over time in non-hospitalized children with her COVID.”

Researchers examined data from volunteers across Texas aged 5 to 18 who were enrolled in the Texas CARES survey. The study began in his October 2020 and aimed to assess COVID-19 antibody status over time.

Data included in the study were collected before and after vaccine deployment and during the Delta and Omicron subspecies waves.

A total of 82, or 4.8%, children in 1813 reported prolonged symptoms of COVID. Additionally, 1.5% had symptoms lasting from 4 weeks to her 12 weeks, including cough, fatigue, and loss of smell and taste.

Investigators also reported that an additional 3.3% reported symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, and loss of smell and taste that lasted longer than 12 weeks.

Additionally, people who were obese and unvaccinated were more likely to develop COVID, according to Messiah.

These findings were consistent with findings from other studies showing that unimmunized adults and children with comorbidities are at increased risk of hospitalization with the virus.

Furthermore, they found that children who had been infected with COVID-19 before the emergence of the delta variant were at increased risk of developing long-term COVID.