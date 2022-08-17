First Monkeypox Case Confirmed in Rio Grande Valley





The first case of monkeypox has arrived in the Rio Grande Valley, Cameron County health officials announced Tuesday. In a press release, Cameron County Public Health said a person with no recent travel outside the Rio Grande Valley tested positive for monkeypox on August 16. The person was tested for monkeypox at a private clinic last week. Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said the person likely contracted the virus locally. “Based on the information we have, we are very confident that this is a local case,” Guajardo told TPR. There must be a case.” Cameron County is currently contact tracing the case. Last week, Cameron County announced it had received 100 monkeypox vaccine vials as a precaution against the virus. They were to receive 180. Guajardo expects the vaccine to be administered at the end of Wednesday, August 17, or the next day. In each of his 100 vials received by the county, he has 5 doses. A person who has monkeypox gets his first two doses four weeks after her. Guajardo said the county has provided 40 vaccine vials to organizations working with high-risk groups, including health care workers, immunocompromised people and those identified through contact tracing. The county has 40 vials for him and another 20 for outbreaks. Although more cases are likely, Guajardo said the county does not expect a wave of cases similar to COVID-19. “It can get out of control for a while,” she said. “But I think that by working with[medical]providers and working with individuals to identify contacts, we might be able to contain it before it gets completely out of hand and mass vaccinations take place. is thinking.” Nonetheless, Guajardo is urging residents of the Rio Grande Valley to take the virus seriously, regardless of whether monkeypox poses a low risk of death. “I don’t encourage people to take this lightly, and I don’t,” Guajardo said. “It’s not something anyone wants to deal with.” The county has yet to schedule a press conference on monkeypox, similar to the ones held last year and in 2020 with COVID-19. So far, the county is working on a plan for schools to identify and report monkeypox in their students, with her 992 cases of monkeypox in Texas as of Wednesday. The United States has nearly 12,700 cases, the highest number in the world. In neighboring Hidalgo County, 2,000 monkeypox vaccines were administered. There are no confirmed monkeypox cases in Hidalgo County. If you live in Cameron County and think you have monkeypox, call the county hotline at (956) 247-3650 for guidance on getting tested and treated.click here Cameron County monkeypox case update.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tpr.org/public-health/2022-08-17/rio-grande-valley-confirms-1st-monkeypox-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos