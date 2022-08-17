St. Louis Health Officials Answer Questions About Monkeypox

Since June, Missouri has reported 24 monkeypox cases, about one-third of them in St. Louis. Although the state has far fewer cases than Illinois, New York, and other populous states, health officials in Missouri are trying to contain the spread of the virus through education and prevention.

The state Department of Health and Human Services this week increased the threat level for the contagious virus. The virus causes fever, pain, and a rash with obvious patches, usually on the extremities and genitals.current state Define monkeypox as a reported disease This means that health care providers or officials must report positive cases to state or local health departments within one day of detection.

inside virtual town hall meeting On Tuesday, the St. Louis and St. Louis County Health Commissioners told residents they still don’t have enough vaccines to meet demand, and frustrated departments hope the federal government will send more soon.

Health officials say people in the area need to know.

Who is susceptible to monkeypox?

Anyone can get monkeypox, regardless of sexual orientation or gender. It now spreads mainly to people who have sex with men who have sex with men, including gay men and transgender, bisexual, and other queer people who identify as their girlfriends. included.

“No.” said Tyrell Manning, Program Specialist at the St. Louis Department of Health.[We’re] Promote understanding that everyone is in a position to get monkeypox. ”

How is monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox is spread through close physical contact with the virus’s trademark lesions. It can also be spread via respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or physical contact. This includes kissing, hugging, or sex.

The more close skin and respiratory droplets you have with an infected person, the more likely you are to catch the virus. That means it’s more likely to be transmitted at places where people wear minimal clothing, such as raves and dance parties.

Louis County Infectious Diseases Director Nev Collensherry said at a meeting Tuesday that the disease is rarely spread by people without symptoms.

“Because of this route of transmission, symptomatic transmission is very unlikely,” Kolenchery said, but it’s possible to be infected just before symptoms appear.

How can I protect myself from contracting or spreading monkeypox?

Getting vaccinated against the virus is one of the best ways to keep yourself from contracting the disease. However, Missouri has a very limited supply of vaccine. Until more becomes available, there are ways to lower risk by limiting risky behaviors. Limiting sexual partners and staying away from crowded places such as raves, parties, clubs, and other minimally dressed items can help reduce risk. You can also avoid sharing with others.

“Again, the disease is spread through skin-to-skin contact with lesions and respiratory disease,” said Kolenchery. “If you wear a mask and cover the affected area with clothing, you are much less likely to transmit the disease.”

Who can be vaccinated in Missouri?

Two doses of monkeypox vaccine are given 4 weeks apart. St. Louis County distributes vaccines to eastern Missouri. The health department said he received 1,900 doses, but that supply is dwindling, said Dr. Mati Hulatuwayo, St. Louis’ health director.

This means that the vaccine is only given to people who have been in contact with the person who tested positive, usually family contacts or sexual partners. Men who have sex with men are the most affected during this outbreak, and regions are prioritizing men in vaccine deployments.

“It is very frustrating for you and us to have to make this kind of decision regarding a pool of vaccines that is smaller than we would like.

If you would like to be vaccinated, fill out a questionnaire On the St. Louis and St. Louis County Health Department website, if there is a dose available, health officials will contact those deemed eligible.

Why are there so few vaccines? more coming?

federal government Distributing Dose He said he would shift to states based on the number of infected people and the number of people at high risk. The combination means Missouri and St. Louis get lower quotas than Los Angeles and Atlanta.

“I’d like to say that the supply of vaccines that we have far exceeds the demand for vaccines that we see,” Kolenchery said. I know.”

The Biden administration announced this week that it would provide more than 400,000 doses of vaccines to states.

“Already, they’ve just released just under half a million doses through an accelerated course,” Hlathswayo Davis said. “So we expect more vaccines to come out. But I can assure you that the ratios we are currently using for different states are not the same. Again, here in Missouri. You’ll see more in New York, San Francisco, and Chicago than in

Scientists at St. Louis University recently found that applying the vaccine to the upper layers of the skin helps, Kolenchery said. That could further expand the dose, as less vaccine would need to be used.

Where can I get tested for monkeypox?

Primary care physicians, commercial laboratories, federally accredited community health centers, and emergency clinics can all test for monkeypox virus. Since most commercial labs can test the virus, almost any provider You can collect samples for testing.

Health officials said those without insurance should call their county health department. Connect people to the test.

What should I do if I am exposed to radiation?

Unlike COVID-19, infected people do not need to be quarantined. Health officials said those exposed should look for a vaccine and monitor their bodies for fevers, rashes, swollen lymph nodes and other signs of the virus. Since the time between exposure and symptoms can be as long as he is 3 weeks, health officials recommend paying attention to checks.

Anyone who tests positive or may have symptoms should be quarantined until they are symptom free. There is no set number of days recommended for isolation, but doctors say it is until the rash scab lesions are gone and new skin forms.