Newsday: Monkeypox makes health officials repeat COVID-19 mistakes

Monkeypox makes health officials repeat COVID-19 mistakes
This article features Dr. Don Weiss, a whistleblower client for the Government Accountability Project. here.
This is a virus with a different name, different symptoms, and a different form of infection.
But as monkeypox spreads, we find ourselves in the same chaos of signals, conflicting advice, and unclear (and sometimes wrong) messages that we saw in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. I notice.
Why can’t medical authorities speak honestly and directly about the new virus that affects us?
In COVID, some of the early setbacks could be explained by the virus being previously unknown. But monkeypox, while new to many, is very familiar to scientists and doctors. It’s hard to understand why they didn’t get this right in the first place. mosquito?
Instead, it’s another public health emergency, with rising cases of more than 2,500 in New York State and more than 50 in Long Island, limited vaccine supplies, and a lack of clear direction and advice. I’m facing a situation.
Efforts to get more vaccine doses out of vials now add another layer of uncertainty.
Worse, the stigma attached to conversations about monkeypox. This is a stigma all too familiar from the not-so-distant memory of the AIDS crisis.
Monkeypox is spread through close physical contact. It is often spread through sex, but it can also be transmitted from person to person through other forms of prolonged or skin-to-skin contact, or through bedding and clothing. It affects the sexual and transgender community, with the majority of infections occurring among, but not limited to, other men, especially those who have had sexual contact with multiple partners. .
It’s not hard to talk about it — and it’s not hard to balance the nuances this virus requires with a clear message and clear advice for those at risk. But so far, public health officials have failed on all fronts.
In New York City, Dr. Don Weiss, former oversight director of the city’s Department of Health’s Infectious Diseases Division, was controversially reassigned by the agency last month after publicly criticizing the city’s monkeypox message. He emphasized the importance of telling men who have sex with other men to temporarily limit the number of partners to reduce transmission. The city’s approach may have led to increased spread. Silencing an important voice like Mr. Weiss’s doesn’t help those at risk.
However, other professionals may avoid nuances entirely. Earlier this month, Suffolk County Health Commissioner Gregson Pigot spoke at a community forum with the LGBT network, addressing men in “stable” relationships with other men.
“There is no risk,” Pigott mistakenly said. “You’re not the one who has to worry about getting monkeypox.”
It’s not that simple. Risks extend to social gatherings, gatherings with friends, or sharing vacation homes or other spaces where physical contact may occur, so individuals are at risk even if they are in a committed relationship. there is a possibility.
At least in Suffolk and New York City, officials are talking about monkeypox. increase.
Public health experts are working to bring monkeypox under control.
But without a clear and precise message, and vaccination for all who need it, we are left behind in the spread of another virus.
