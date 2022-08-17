Two people diagnosed with West Nile virus in New York City, local health officials announced TUESDAY — The latest battle for states grappling with coronavirus, and most recently, monkeypox When polio Case.
Health
West Nile virus reported to two in New York City, health officials say
“We are in the height of West Nile virus season, but there are things we can do to reduce the risk of being bitten,” said Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan. said in a statement.
Viruses are normal Infected by being bitten by an infected mosquitoVasan is EPA registered insect repellentWear long sleeves and trousers, and avoid standing water in outdoor containers, especially when you are outdoors at dawn or dusk when insects are most active.
“By taking these actions during WNV season, you can help keep you and your loved ones safe,” added Vasan.
West Nile virus was first identified in New York City over 20 years ago. Culex pipiens Species containing mosquitoes Culex pipiens When Culex pipiens, According to information from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Health.
According to the health department, 1,068 positive mosquito pools were detected in the city this year, compared with 779 in the same period last year.
“In the same period in 2021, an average of 77 mosquitoes were caught by each trap per day, compared to 75 mosquitoes per trap per day in the same period in 2021. When a large number of mosquitoes are tested in one pooled sample or “pool”. Health officials explained in a statement.
Unlike many other diseases, West Nile virus is not spread It is transmitted through droplets or skin-to-skin contact, but is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.Most people who get the disease experience no symptoms, but some do not. may have a feverHeadaches, body aches, and bowel problems such as vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most patients make a full recovery, but it can take weeks or months, according to the CDC.
In rare but serious cases, a few people can develop complications such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord), according to the CDC. , which can be fatal.
Even more rare, another mosquito-borne disease, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), was recently discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York.A pool of infected mosquitoes was found in Madison County When in Oswego County, but according to surveillance data, no human cases have been reported. Viruses that cause brain inflammation can be serious. About 30% of those infected die, and many who survive suffer long-term neurological complications. According to the CDC.
There are no vaccines to prevent West Nile virus or Eastern equine encephalitis, and no specific antiviral drugs to treat them. Patients with these mosquito-borne illnesses receive supportive care and treatment for potential complications.
People who experience symptoms are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.
