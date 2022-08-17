Am I protected from polio?

in light of High-profile polio cases Despite decades of early childhood immunization since the polio vaccine was first developed in the 1950s, concerns about polio vaccination status in Rockland County, New York, have increased. It is rising. said the expert.

It was nearly ten years ago that the United States saw A case of polio An unvaccinated adult male contracted poliovirus type 2 in June, causing paralysis.

But even if most people are unaware of the poliovirus, they have immunity, and that immunity is expected to last for life, experts said. MedPage Today.

Amesh Adalja, MDA senior research fellow at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Pittsburgh’s infectious disease, critical care and emergency medicine physician, said people whose polio vaccination status is unknown probably don’t need to worry.

“I think it took some effort to avoid being vaccinated against polio because it’s routine childhood immunization,” he said. “People who have not been vaccinated probably had some reason not to be vaccinated…because it is a very standard routine immunization and they have to be enrolled in school, so prevention It’s very rare that you haven’t been vaccinated and didn’t know it.”

A major approach to prevent another case of paralytic polio relies heavily on population-wide vaccination. This was also the approach used to eradicate wild poliovirus in most countries.An important difference is that current approaches do not completely prevent poliovirus infection, but they can lead to paralysis and death. It can effectively prevent certain types of infections, said William Schaffner, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. .

The reason for this, he explained, is how vaccines work. An enteric virus, polio is mostly asymptomatic and survives in the intestine, causing serious complications only when the virus enters the bloodstream and infects the spinal cord. Without a vaccine, he said he could develop the disease at a rate of 1 in his 300 to 400 infected people.

To prevent this outcome, there are two types of polio vaccines, the oral polio vaccine (OPV) and the injectable polio vaccine (IPV), but they achieve their results in very different ways. OPV contains live, attenuated poliovirus and is designed to survive harmlessly in the human intestinal tract and rarely enter the bloodstream. IPV contains dead viral material that enters the bloodstream directly to provide immunity. Schaffner pointed out that both effectively prevent severe infections of the spinal cord, but not infections of the intestinal tract.

“Everyone who encounters this virus in New York will not be affected. The vast majority are protected and immune, so they enter and exit the intestinal tract and do not bother infected people. ‘ he explained. “But this virus is spreading.”

Schaffner noted that the medical consensus is that vaccines provide lifelong immunity to the virus, but data are limited on people who were vaccinated 40, 50 or 60 years ago. pointed out.

One important caveat is that oral vaccines can lead to vaccine-derived poliovirus, which can enter the blood and paralyze unvaccinated people. How New Yorkers Became Infected He said he had polio and was suffering from paralysis. But as Schaffner and Adalja emphasized, most people are vaccinated against polio, so the real risk lies with unvaccinated individuals.

“The majority of people in this country are vaccinated. But there are people who are not. Such people should be taken seriously,” Adalja said. “If you are one [who] Not vaccinated, this is a threat to you. ”

He advised those who were unsure of their vaccination status to contact their pediatrician or school. A record of vaccination status is required as part of the registration requirements.

The New York City Department of Health (NYCDOH) recommends that all children receive four doses of polio vaccine by the age of six. months and 18 months, and the final dose is between 4 and 6 years. Most children over the age of 6 receive all four of her doses, Schaffner said.

He is also a NYCDOH public data It shows that the majority of children do not have up-to-date information about the polio vaccine schedule. In fact, the Ministry of Health said in a press release last week that nearly 14% of children aged 6 months to 5 years have not received the recommended three doses of vaccine.

Due to the poliovirus prevalence, young children, especially those in New York City, have become one of the most important groups to focus public health efforts on, as a wastewater detection survey reveals. .

“It was largely because children across this country were stuck at home during COVID,” Schaffner said. immunizations were delayed, and public health is now sending a message to everyone. [to] Make sure your children are fully vaccinated. ”

Michael DePauw-Wilson Corporate and investigative team reporter for MedPage Today. He covers psychiatry, long coronaviruses, and infectious diseases, among other relevant US clinical news. follow