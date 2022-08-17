Most people infected with COVID-19 Omicron variant didn’t know it, study says





paper More than half of those likely to be infected COVID-19 Omicron variant Last fall they didn’t know they had the virus. The study, conducted by researchers at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in California, is consistent with other studies showing that at least 25% and up to 80% of people infected with COVID-19 show no symptoms. “Our findings add to the evidence that undiagnosed infections can increase viral transmission,” said Sandy Y., Cedars-Sinai investigator and study author. Joung said in a news release. “Low awareness of infection may have contributed to the rapid spread of Omicron.” Researchers were able to examine blood samples from 2,479 healthcare workers and patients in the fall of 2021, just before the Omicron wave began. Of those, 210 were likely infected with Omicron based on their antibody levels. Related: New ‘centaur’ coronavirus variant emerges in multiple countries Through surveys and interviews, researchers found that 44% of 210 people knew they were infected. Of the 56% of people who were unaware, 10% said they had symptoms caused by a cold or other illness. Investigators said more research is needed on what contributes to the lack of infection awareness, but current research could help people better understand their own risks. there is. Related: COVID-19 variant is less lethal and spreads more quickly, health experts say “People read these findings and said, ‘I just attended a rally where someone tested positive,’ or, ‘I’m starting to feel a little sick, I might need to get a quick test. ’” The better we understand our own risks, the better we can protect the health of the public as well as ourselves,” said Cedars. – said Dr. Susan Cheng, Erika J. Glazer Chair of Women’s Cardiovascular Health and Population Sciences at Sinai. . last week, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased COVID-19 guidelineswithdrew its recommendation that Americans isolate themselves if they have been in close contact with an infected person. The CDC also says people no longer need to stay at least six feet away from others. This shift is driven by the realization that it has been more than two and a half years since the start of the pandemic. An estimated 95% of Americans over the age of 16 Some degree of immunity has been acquired through vaccination or infection.

