Here’s how UMass is telling students to prepare for monkeypox.

Schools are reminding students how to prevent the spread of infection and what to do if infection is suspected. Boston University students will enroll in August 2021. David L. Ryan/Glovestaff

The past two years of the new semester have been spent on COVID protocols and precautions, but now a new threat is prompting campus-wide emails and university safety updates: monkeypox.

Monkeypox cases are on the rise nationwide and in Massachusetts, world health organization has declared a global health emergency, and university administrators are working to stay ahead of a potential outbreak as students return to their dormitories and back to classes in the coming weeks.

The University of Massachusetts Amherst, one of the state’s largest schools, has contracted monkeypox. updatepresented important information about the virus and said the school was “closely monitoring” the situation.

Monkeypox has 12,689 confirmed cases in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Preventionis caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same virus family as smallpox. Symptoms include a rash that initially looks like pimples or blisters, and other flu-like symptoms such as chills, fatigue, headaches, and swollen lymph nodes. CDC.

The UMass-Amherst emergency operations team is reviewing plans for suspected and confirmed cases this week. boston globeThis includes details such as how quarantines are handled and how contaminated linen is handled.

UMass update Some controversies surrounding the virus and its spread acknowledge that it can create stigma or lead to discrimination, especially regarding men who have sex with men.

“We recognize the risk of stigma and discrimination when communicating about new disease outbreaks,” the update read. We have a responsibility to reject stigmatizing words and actions and instead share accurate information to help people make the best decisions for their own health and the health of our communities.”

According to the CDC, the virus is transmitted through “close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact,” including contact with a monkeypox rash and touching objects used by someone already infected. It spreads.

The UMass-Amherst monkeypox update instructs students to wear a mask and cover the rash if monkeypox is suspected. Students have also been told to call University Health Services for an appointment.The update says that university health services can conduct monkeypox tests and people must be quarantined until results are available. there is.

The university will also pay for transportation to the nearest monkeypox vaccine location in Springfield, which is about a 30-minute drive away, according to The Boston Globe.

UMass isn’t the only Massachusetts school to send out monkeypox guidance as the school year rolls — Tufts University, Boston UniversityWhen Harvard University It’s also one of the universities that posted the update.

TuftsAs with UMass, instruct students to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms or are exposed and to follow isolation guidance.

If someone tests positive, CDC It is recommended that you stay home until the rash has healed and a new layer of skin has formed.The infection usually lasts two to four weeks.

Harvard University update The health system says it stands ready to provide guidance on monkeypox, and reiterates that the monkeypox epidemic does not occur solely through sex.

“This is an evolving situation, so the state and [Harvard University Health Services] It continues to build capacity for testing and vaccine referrals, according to a Harvard University announcement. “We are ready to move to broader protections, including new mask guidance, if warranted by the changing public health situation.”

Boston University, the city’s largest university, announced Monkeypox measures in an email to the university community earlier this month.

The BU will isolate students and employees who have tested positive in private bedrooms and bathrooms and require them to stay home from classes and work while they are infected.

Northeastern University, one of the city’s largest schools, has yet to release campus guidelines for monkeypox.