Here’s how UMass is telling students to prepare for monkeypox.

newsletter signup
Stay up to date with all the latest news from Boston.com
health
The past two years of the new semester have been spent on COVID protocols and precautions, but now a new threat is prompting campus-wide emails and university safety updates: monkeypox.
Monkeypox cases are on the rise nationwide and in Massachusetts, world health organization has declared a global health emergency, and university administrators are working to stay ahead of a potential outbreak as students return to their dormitories and back to classes in the coming weeks.
The University of Massachusetts Amherst, one of the state’s largest schools, has contracted monkeypox. updatepresented important information about the virus and said the school was “closely monitoring” the situation.
Monkeypox has 12,689 confirmed cases in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Preventionis caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same virus family as smallpox. Symptoms include a rash that initially looks like pimples or blisters, and other flu-like symptoms such as chills, fatigue, headaches, and swollen lymph nodes. CDC.
The UMass-Amherst emergency operations team is reviewing plans for suspected and confirmed cases this week. boston globeThis includes details such as how quarantines are handled and how contaminated linen is handled.
UMass update Some controversies surrounding the virus and its spread acknowledge that it can create stigma or lead to discrimination, especially regarding men who have sex with men.
“We recognize the risk of stigma and discrimination when communicating about new disease outbreaks,” the update read. We have a responsibility to reject stigmatizing words and actions and instead share accurate information to help people make the best decisions for their own health and the health of our communities.”
According to the CDC, the virus is transmitted through “close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact,” including contact with a monkeypox rash and touching objects used by someone already infected. It spreads.
The UMass-Amherst monkeypox update instructs students to wear a mask and cover the rash if monkeypox is suspected. Students have also been told to call University Health Services for an appointment.The update says that university health services can conduct monkeypox tests and people must be quarantined until results are available. there is.
The university will also pay for transportation to the nearest monkeypox vaccine location in Springfield, which is about a 30-minute drive away, according to The Boston Globe.
UMass isn’t the only Massachusetts school to send out monkeypox guidance as the school year rolls — Tufts University, Boston UniversityWhen Harvard University It’s also one of the universities that posted the update.
TuftsAs with UMass, instruct students to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms or are exposed and to follow isolation guidance.
If someone tests positive, CDC It is recommended that you stay home until the rash has healed and a new layer of skin has formed.The infection usually lasts two to four weeks.
Harvard University update The health system says it stands ready to provide guidance on monkeypox, and reiterates that the monkeypox epidemic does not occur solely through sex.
“This is an evolving situation, so the state and [Harvard University Health Services] It continues to build capacity for testing and vaccine referrals, according to a Harvard University announcement. “We are ready to move to broader protections, including new mask guidance, if warranted by the changing public health situation.”
Boston University, the city’s largest university, announced Monkeypox measures in an email to the university community earlier this month.
The BU will isolate students and employees who have tested positive in private bedrooms and bathrooms and require them to stay home from classes and work while they are infected.
Northeastern University, one of the city’s largest schools, has yet to release campus guidelines for monkeypox.
Stay up to date with all the latest news from Boston.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.boston.com/news/health/2022/08/17/heres-how-umass-and-other-colleges-are-telling-students-to-prepare-for-monkeypox/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]