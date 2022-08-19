Immune cell model paves the way for new therapeutics targeting common infections among immunocompromised children





In a landmark discovery, researchers have successfully engineered human immune cells to model infections common in immunocompromised people, paving the way for new drug trials and treatments. .

Led by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, stem cell reportusing cutting-edge stem cell technology, how infections can enter immune cells and cause health complications such as lung, skin and soft tissue infections in immunocompromised people, especially those with cystic fibrosis. I understood better. Dr. Shicheng Jacky Sun, a researcher at Murdoch Children’s, said the immune cell type the team created in the lab, known as macrophages, plays a key role in infection, inflammation and regeneration. However, because of this function, it was also a natural host for bacteria. “We have successfully used stem cell-made immune cells to infect bacteria called mycobacteria. I could see,” he said. “We were also able to use the stem cell model to rapidly test and screen different types of antibiotics against mycobacteria.” Dr. Sohinee Sarkar, a researcher at Murdoch Children’s, said the lack of infection models to test new drugs has hampered the search for effective treatments so far. “Mycobacteria opportunistically infect people with lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis, and also cause skin and soft tissue infections in immunocompromised people. “Current treatments take months and require administration of a cocktail of different antibiotics with a wide range of toxicities. Infections are highly resistant to antibiotics, leaving infected people with other options.” Treatment is often unsuccessful because there is so little of it, and mycobacterial patients are also unable to receive life-saving lung transplants. Dr. Sarkar said that due to the high rate of treatment failure, repeated cycles of infection in patients with cystic fibrosis can cause extensive damage to lung tissue and accelerate the progression of lung failure. “Improved treatment can mean fewer hospital visits, shorter hospital stays and minimal exposure to toxic antibiotics, which is especially important for children with cystic fibrosis. Data show that 11% of children with cystic fibrosis test positive for mycobacteria. Dr. Sarkar says this infection model could also be used for drug screening of other superbugs with limited treatment options. “Some bacteria have evolved to hide inside host cells and escape the immune system, making it difficult to treat these infections with conventional antibiotics. Our stem cell-based model of infection.” can be readily scaled up to screen large numbers of drugs against such bacteria in order to identify new therapeutics.” Murdoch Children’s Professor Ed Stanley, who is also a member of the new stem cell medicine consortium reNEW, added that the team is looking to expand and advance its stem cell research capacity thanks to a $1 million business case from the state government. It could best contribute to the global effort to find cures for currently incurable conditions. Researchers from the University of Melbourne and Monash University also contributed to the findings.

