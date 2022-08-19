Monkeypox Cases More Than Double in LA County

In Los Angeles County, the cumulative number of monkeypox cases has more than doubled in the past two weeks as officials race to better track the virus and vaccinate more vulnerable communities more broadly. .

As of Thursday, there were 1,036 cumulative monkeypox cases across the county, according to the report. Data from Public HealthThat total now includes the first reported cases in prisons and homeless shelters in the area, said Health Officer Dr Muntu Davis.

Just under half of the LA County cases for which geographic information is available are residents of the county’s core, which includes West Hollywood, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Eagle Rock, Highland Park, and Boyle Heights, and 15% are county residents. A region that includes the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, as health data suggests. The San Gabriel Valley and Antelope Valley have the fewest reported cases.

The median age of confirmed monkeypox cases in LA County is 35 years.

The disease is characterized by rashes and lesions that look like pimples, bumps, or blisters, and is primarily a long-term condition with these lesions in hard-to-see areas of the body or that can be mistaken for other lesions. spread through skin-to-skin contact. skin problems. Lesions may first appear in the genital area and rectum before spreading to other parts of the body.

“Despite an increase in cases in Los Angeles County, the risk of infection for the general population remains very low,” Davis said at a briefing on Thursday.

But monkeypox gained a foothold.

According to county statistics, approximately 98% of the cases for which gender identity information is available are male. And in 98% of cases where sexual orientation is known, gay or bisexual Davis said.

The disease can be very painful, but rarely fatal. So far, 26 people have been hospitalized in LA County, “most of them for minor complications from monkeypox infection or for pain management,” Davis said.

But globally, there are five deaths. outbreak In a country with no historically reported monkeypox cases.No deaths reported in the US

waste water test, continues to prove useful It has also been used to track monkeypox in estimating the spread of the coronavirus.

Late June ~ about 1 month later first california case Confirmed — monkeypox DNA found in San Francisco wastewater. According to the WastewaterSCAN coalitiona group of scientists who have been testing sewage for coronavirus since 2020.

“This helps us understand how prevalent this is,” says Alexandria Boehm, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University and one of the principal investigators on the WastewaterSCAN team.

Also monkeypox virus Found in LA County WastewaterSamples from the LA County Community Water Pollution Plant in Carson, which serves approximately 4 million residents and businesses in southern and eastern LA County, were collected on July 31 and for three days during the first week of August. showed a slight presence. According to Wastewater SCAN data. Since then, the virus has not been detected despite an increase in case rates in the county.

In contrast, monkeypox DNA has been detected nearly every day since June 27 at two wastewater facilities in San Francisco, with much higher levels than in LA County.

Still, Boehm said monkeypox hasn’t gone away in Los Angeles County. Among the huge samples his size was difficult to detect.

Because the Los Angeles wastewater facility serves so many people, “the sensitivity of monkeypox detection to population incidence needs to be considered,” Boehm said. “Just because monkeypox isn’t detected doesn’t mean there’s no one. [in that waste watershed] with monkeypox. ”

LA County Public Health Director Barbara Feller said a negative wastewater test doesn’t necessarily mean the virus isn’t present.

“That could indicate that the virus is present in concentrations below detection levels by available laboratory tests,” she said.

Monkeypox virus detections in LA County wastewater aren’t showing up as quickly as in the San Francisco area, but “but I think it’s because we have such a large population compared to the number of cases we have,” he said. Feller said. Cumulatively, as of Thursday, Los Angeles County has 10 monkeypox cases for every 100,000 residents. San Francisco There are 71 monkeypox cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.

It is not clear at this time if the LA County Public Health Department plans to expand testing for monkeypox in wastewater. The county has been monitoring wastewater for the coronavirus for months, including at the Joint Water Pollution Plant, the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey, and facilities near Lancaster and Malibu.

“We believe this is a viable strategy,” says Ferrer of the sewage data analysis. “It will take some time to examine and evaluate the correlation between concentration and number of cases. … [But] We are pleased to be part of a larger group exploring ways to make the most of wastewater data. ”

As of last week, Los Angeles County had received more than 43,000 doses of the Gynneos monkeypox vaccine. Nearly all of them (91%) have already been administered. Counties offering the second dose First time in a two-shot series this week. People are considered fully vaccinated after 28 days from the first dose and after 2 weeks from the second dose he is eligible for the second dose.

An additional 29,000 doses have been received, Davis said Thursday. Used inA new strategy ensures that each dose is One-fifth the original size dosethus stretching the limited supply.

Eligible for the monkeypox vaccine in LA County are gay or bisexual men and transgender people who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days. Immunocompromised residents, including those with advanced or controlled HIV infection, are prioritized for vaccination.

Previous data from Africa suggest that the Jynneos vaccine is at least 85% effective. To prevent Monkeypox. Vaccines are not 100% effective and health authorities recommend taking steps to reduce the risk of infection. But if infections still occur, “hopefully they will be less severe,” Davis said.

people who have had monkeypox No need to They don’t need to be vaccinated because they are already immune to the disease, according to the county public health department. People who have been vaccinated with the first dose and subsequently contract monkeypox usually do not need a second dose. However, for an infected, partially vaccinated, immunocompromised person, on a case-by-case basis, a health care provider may suggest her second dose.

County officials have already begun offering vaccines to high-risk and homeless people within the county prison system against monkeypox.

Officials have long believed that the risk of monkeypox exposure was primarily through intimate skin-to-skin contact, and have not seen transmission of the virus in this outbreak via gyms or other public surfaces. I have said.

However, in 2018, there was one documented case of monkeypox infection in the UK. Contaminated Use “bedding” without wearing a face mask or respirator. The worker had contact with the sheets at a time when the patient had skin lesions but had not yet been diagnosed with monkeypox and had not been quarantined. medical journal.

Davis said workers cleaning high-touch surfaces, such as gym equipment, and washing bedding, towels, and uniforms should also be given reasonable protection from COVID-19 and other illnesses. I suggested taking care to implement common precautions.

Employees must wear disposable gloves when cleaning, and workplaces must have hand-washing facilities and hand sanitizer available for employees and customers, Davis said.

“Also, businesses whose employees provide personal care services, such as massages and skin treatments, should be advised that customers or clients have symptoms or if they have new or unexplained rashes, bumps, pustules, or blisters. , I suggest you consider posting signs asking you to delay service, or scabs that start as blisters,” he said.

It is also recommended to “visually inspect the part where the worker touches the skin”. And, of course, workers should not touch the rash under any circumstances. Staff should only work on intact skin without tears, blisters, cuts or scabs,” continued Davis.

Residents can request monkeypox vaccine through their regular health care provider or sign up online with their county public health department to vaccinationYou can also call your health agency at (833) 540-0473.Phone 7 days a week from 8am to 8:30pm