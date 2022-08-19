Schools can take precautions against monkeypox.Method is as follows

Children and teens are at low risk of contracting monkeypox, but schools can take steps to prepare for potential exposures and cases, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

So far, only a handful of 14,000 confirmed cases Monkeypox is occurring among children under the age of 18 in the United States, CDC officials said. In other countries, monkeypox is also much less common among children than adults.

in a new factsheetThe CDC says the risk of contracting monkeypox during school and early childhood is low. He is the only known case so far. A day care worker in Illinois who tested positive for monkeypox earlier this month. All potentially exposed children and adults were screened, and none had tested positive as of last week. local health department said.

Many of the precautions the CDC recommends for schools will sound familiar after two and a half years of following COVID protocols. This includes regular classroom cleaning and disinfection, asking students and staff to wash their hands regularly, and providing personal protective equipment to staff caring for sick students.

According to the CDC, K-12 schools, early education providers and after-school programs can:

Understanding monkeypox symptoms and how it spreads

Both adults and children can contract monkeypox through close personal contact with an infected person. So far, most monkeypox cases have been linked to sexual contact, but the virus can be spread by touching contaminated objects or fabrics, such as toys, books, blankets, or surfaces used by an infected person. It may spread.

of Main symptoms of monkeypox Watch out for rashes that can appear on your hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth, as well as on your genitals. The rash looks like pimples and blisters at first and then turns into scabs. Other symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, and other flu-like symptoms.

However, the CDC warns that many illnesses, including chickenpox, can cause rashes and fevers in children, so children with no known exposure should seek medical attention.

Know what to do if exposed

Schools must follow normal procedures to prevent the spread of the disease, according to the CDC. If there is a case of monkeypox at school, staff should clean and disinfect areas where the infected person spent time and any objects or surfaces they came in contact with. Schools should wash linens and towels used by infected people and discard anything that cannot be sanitized.

There is currently no test for monkeypox unless a person develops a rash after being exposed.The CDC advises that exposed children and teens should be monitored for symptoms for 21 days. .

During that period, parents and caregivers of exposed children should have their temperature taken daily, their skin checked for new rashes, and their mouths examined for sores or ulcers. Be prepared to monitor symptoms so that you can. School officials should seek guidance from their local or state health department on how best to proceed.

In most cases, children and staff who have been exposed to an infected person do not need to be excluded from school. “It is important to avoid stigma and fear-based exclusion of children and adolescents,” the CDC said.

Contact tracing is possible because the virus is generally spread by contact, and schools can know which students and staff have been in a particular classroom. However, if contact tracing is not possible and there is a high degree of exposure, the health department may restrict a student’s participation in school or other activities.

“The health department will consider the individual’s age and ability to recognize or communicate symptoms, the type of interaction in the environment, and the risk of other people in the area contracting a more serious illness,” the CDC said. I’m here.

Students or staff who develop symptoms while being monitored should be quarantined at home.

Know how to manage symptoms at school

If a student shows signs of monkeypox at school, school staff should take the student to a private location, such as an office, away from other children. At least for her 2-year-old, the child must wear a tight-fitting mask and a parent or guardian must pick up the child and have it examined by a doctor.

According to the CDC, staff monitoring potentially infected students should avoid close contact if possible, but they should avoid age-related illnesses, such as changing diapers and calming them if they are upset. School personnel should wear gowns and gloves when close contact is required, such as holding a child.

If a child has a rash, staff should avoid touching it and, if possible, cover it with clothing. Staff must also wear KN95 masks or other suitable masks and wash their hands.

According to the CDC, widespread vaccination of children and school personnel is not recommended, but people who have been in close contact with someone infected with monkeypox can be vaccinated. American Academy of Pediatrics says The Jynneos vaccine can be recommended for children under the age of 18 after being infected with monkeypox.

do you have any questions? The CDC is hosting two webinars on Monday. early education providers 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. K-12 school 3:00pm to 3:30pm.

Kalyn Belsha is a national education reporter based in Chicago. Please contact her at [email protected]