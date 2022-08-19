Most People With Omicron Variants Didn’t Know They Had COVID-19, Study Finds : NPR





. Albero/Getty Images

Albero/Getty Images Most people likely infected with the Omicron variant that causes COVID-19 were unaware that they had the virus. study Published this week. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai, a Los Angeles-based non-profit health organization, investigated the infection status of individuals during the Omicron surge in the United States. Omicron was first detected in November 2021, making it the most prevalent strain of COVID-19. Common symptoms are usually less severe than other variants and include cough, headache, fatigue, sore throat and runny nose, researchers say. What did the researchers find? of study analyzed 2,479 blood samples from adult employees and patients of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center during the proliferation of the Omicron subspecies. Of the 210 people who were likely infected with the Omicron subspecies, based on antibodies in their blood, 56% did not know they had the virus, the researchers found. They also reported that only 10% of those who were unaware had symptoms related to colds or other types of infections. “When people read these findings and say, ‘I just attended a rally where someone tested positive,’ or ‘I started feeling a little sick, I might need to get a quick test. ’ I hope you think.” Dr. Susan Chen saidone of the authors of the study. “The better we understand our own risks, the better we can protect the health of the public, not just ourselves,” says Cedars-Sinai’s Smidt Heart Department of Cardiology Health Aging Research. Cheng, who directs the lab, said. Institute. Findings help us understand how omicron diffuses Studies show that lack of awareness may be a major factor in the rapid transmission of the virus between individuals. “Our findings add to the evidence that undiagnosed infections can increase viral transmission,” said Sandy Y., lead author of the study and an investigator at Cedars-Sinai. Dr. Joung said. “Lack of awareness about infection likely contributed to the rapid spread of Omicron,” said Young. Awareness among healthcare workers was slightly higher, but remains low overall, researchers said. According to the news release, the researchers say further research is needed “to involve more people from diverse ethnicities and communities to learn about the specific factors associated with lack of awareness of infection.”

