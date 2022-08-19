New study suggests covid increases risk of brain damage





Comments on this story comment Investigation published this week The Lancet Psychiatry has shown an increased risk of several brain disorders two years after coronavirus infection, shedding new light on the long-term neurological and psychiatric aspects of the virus. rice field. The analysis, conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford and using health record data from more than one million people worldwide, found that the risk of many common mental disorders returned to normal within months. While returning, we found that people’s risk remained increased. Risk of dementia, epilepsy, psychosis and cognitive impairment (or brain fog) 2 years after being infected with covid. Adults appear to be particularly at risk of persistent brain fog, a common complaint among coronavirus survivors. The results of the study were a mix of good news and bad news, said Paul Harrison, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Oxford and senior author of the study. Among the encouraging aspects was the rapid resolution of symptoms such as depression and anxiety. “I was amazed and relieved at how quickly the psychiatric sequelae subsided,” Harrison said. David Putrino, director of rehabilitation innovation at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York, who has been studying the lasting effects of the coronavirus since the early days of the pandemic, said the study had some very disturbing results. said to have revealed “This allows us to undoubtedly see significant neuropsychiatric sequelae appearing in individuals infected with COVID-19, much more frequently than in those without,” he said. I was. The study’s authors and others emphasized that this is not strictly the case, as it focuses solely on the neurological and psychiatric effects of the coronavirus. long corona study. How COVID-19 will change the way we think about disability “Everyone in the world [study] The cohort has had covid for a long time,” said Putrino. However, he said the study is “informing long-term covid studies.” Recent government estimates put between 7 million and 23 million people in the United States long covid — Collective term for a wide range of symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and anxiety that persist for weeks to months after the acute infection subsides. These numbers are expected to increase as the coronavirus becomes endemic. The research was led by Maxime Taquet, a senior research fellow at the University of Oxford who specializes in using big data to shed light on mental disorders. Researchers matched nearly 1.3 million patients with the following diagnoses: COVID-19 Between 20 January 2020 and 13 April 2022, the same number of patients had other respiratory illnesses during the pandemic. Data provided by the electronic health record network TriNetX were primarily from the United States, but also included data from Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Bulgaria, India, Malaysia, and Taiwan. A study group that included 185,000 children and 242,000 older adults found that risk varied by age, with people aged 65 and over having the highest risk of persistent neuropsychiatric effects. For people between the ages of 18 and 64, the increased risk was particularly pronounced for persistent brain fogaffected 6.4% of people who had covid, compared to 5.5% in the control group. Six months after infection, children were not found to be at increased risk of mood disorders, but were still at increased risk of brain fog, insomnia, stroke and epilepsy. None of these effects were permanent for the child.In very rare epilepsy, the increased risk was greater. The study found that 4.5% of the elderly developed dementia within 2 years of infection compared to 3.3% in the control group. The 1.2-point increase in adverse diagnoses, such as dementia, is particularly worrying, researchers said. The study’s reliance on mountains of anonymized electronic health data, especially given the tumultuous time of the pandemic, has prompted some caution. Long-term outcomes can be difficult to track in those who may have sought treatment. “Personally, I think it is impossible to judge the validity of data or conclusions when the source of the data is shrouded in mystery and the source of the data is kept secret by legal agreement.” A platform where you can enter your health data. Taquet said the researchers used several means to evaluate the data. This includes ensuring that it reflects what is already known about the pandemic, such as the reduction in mortality due to micron waves. Also, Taquet said: When clinicians make mistakes, so do we. “ This study follows a previous study by the same group, reported last year A third of COVID-19 patients experienced mood disorders, stroke, or dementia six months after infection. Noting that it is not possible to fully compare the impact of recent variants, Omicron The researchers outlined some early findings about the variants that are currently causing infections and those that were circulating more than a year ago. This shows that the strain on the global health system could continue, even in less severe variants. co-founder Hannah Davis Patient-led collaborative researchA long-time Covid researcher said the findings were significant. “It goes against the long, unscientific story of Omicron being milder against covid,” Davis said. “We see this all the time,” Putrino said. “Common discourse continues to omit the long covid. The severity of the initial infection doesn’t matter when talking about the long-term sequelae that ruin people’s lives.” Dan Keating contributed to this report.

