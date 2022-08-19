





Disclosure: Madhok does not report related financial disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio According to a study published in , most patients with mild traumatic brain injury and negative CT scans experience incomplete recovery and should have follow-up examinations 2 weeks after injury to improve rehabilitation. must receive. JAMA network opened. “Although the all-cause mortality rate for mild traumatic brain injury is low, studies have shown that patients have a significantly higher risk of developing severe sequelae within the first six months after injury.” Debbie Y. Madhok, MD, A professor and colleague in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco wrote:





Madhok and fellow researchers sought to describe 2-week and 6-month recovery outcomes in a cohort of patients. mild traumatic brain injury, with a Glasgow Coma Scale score of 15 and a negative head CT scan. Short-term and long-term functional outcomes in this population are unknown. This study included 991 individuals enrolled from January 2014 to December 2018 in the Transformational Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury Study conducted in the ED of 18 Level I Trauma Centers in the United States. Participants (mean age 38.5 years, 64% male) were included. . Outcomes of interest included the Glasgow Outcome Scale Extended (GOS-E) stratified by functional recovery (score = 8) and incomplete recovery (score <8) at 2 weeks and 6 months after injury. score, and mild traumatic brain injury-related severity. Symptoms as determined by total score on the Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptom Questionnaire (RPQ). Of the 751 enrollees who had a 2-week follow-up after injury, 204 (27%) had a GOS-E score of 8 and 547 (73%) had a GOS-E score <8. %) were assessed over 6 months and 287 (44%) were functional recovery 372 (56%) had incomplete recovery. Additionally, 88% of his participants with incomplete recovery reported not returning to baseline or pre-injury life (95% CI, 85%–90%). Among participants with a GOS-E score of 8, the mean RPQ score was 16 (95% CI, 14-18) points lower at 2 weeks (7 vs. 23) and 18 (95% CI, 16-20) points lower GOS 6 months compared with -E scores <8 (4 vs. 22). “Given that most TBI patients are managed exclusively by ED clinicians, understanding their outcomes is particularly relevant to ED care and treatment planning,” Madhok and colleagues concluded. “The results of this study suggest that ED clinicians should recommend a 2-week follow-up visit to these patients to identify patients with incomplete recovery and facilitate rehabilitation.” doing.”

