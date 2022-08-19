CDC investigates ability of monkeypox to stay on home surfaces





A CDC study found that commonly used household surfaces in the homes of two infected monkeypox patients in Utah were coated with virus detected by PCR, but not culturable. There were no samples. Of the 30 samples collected 20 days after the patient’s isolation began, 70% were positive for non-varicella orthopoxvirus or West African monkeypox-specific real-time PCR tests, said Jack Pfeiffer, Ph.D., of CDC’s Epidemic. The lead researchers reported. Information Services and Utah Department of Health and Human Services. Positive swabs were identified from non-porous items such as toilet seats, light switches, sink handles, handrails and computer mice. Porous objects such as sofas, blankets, chaise longues. A “mixed porous” object, similar to a desk chair. Patients’ TV remote controls, bathroom door handles, and thermostats yielded inconclusive results. However, all laboratory culture results were negative. “The failure to detect viable virus suggests that viral viability may have diminished over time or through chemical or environmental inactivation,” write Pfeiffer et al. ing. Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality. “Both patients were symptomatic and had been in home isolation for over three weeks, but cleaning and disinfection practices during this period may have limited the level of contamination in the home. However, the group cautioned that these data are limited and recommended further research to “assess the presence and extent of surface contamination and investigate the possibility of indirect transmission of monkeypox virus in the home environment.” asked for Pfeiffer’s team explained that the monkeypox virus is primarily spread through skin-to-skin contact with rashes, scabs, lesions, bodily fluids, or respiratory secretions of monkeypox patients, but “contaminated Transmission through objects or surfaces (i.e. fomites) is also possible.” Pfeiffer’s group says that visits to the homes of people infected with monkeypox should only be made after taking “appropriate precautions.” According to the authors, individuals in such environments should wear appropriate masks, wash their hands, avoid touching surfaces, and share utensils, clothing, bedding, and towels. The home should be disinfected according to recommendations. Both patients in the study had mild disease, with fatigue and body aches at the onset of symptoms. , the symptoms resolved by day 30. A second patient had lesions on his legs that spread to his legs and fingers on day 11 and resolved by day 22. Overall, the CDC reported that the two patients had a “low number” of lesions, ranging from “pimple-like” or ulcerated lesions to “characteristically well-demarcated, centrally umbilical cord lesions.” Up to what is in shape. The housemate still had monkeypox and was still symptomatic during the PCR test on day 20, when investigators donned personal protective equipment. Investigators also collected information about the patients’ home cleaning plans and the areas they cleaned (“Daily use of mopping and multi-surface spray on high-touch surfaces”). Researchers also found that the temperature in the house was kept between 69 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit during quarantine. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

