Is it COVID or long COVID?your organs may know

American College of Cardiology: “ACC Publishes Clinical Guidance on Cardiovascular Effects of COVID-19.” British Journal of Medicine: “Risk of deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and bleeding after Covid-19: A national self-administered case series and matched cohort study,” Discover the risks of British Society for Immunology: ‘Long-term immunological health implications of COVID-19’. Cardiodiabetology: “The pathology of persistent coagulation proteins in the prolonged Covid/acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) is accompanied by elevated levels of antiplasmin.” cell: “Gastrointestinal symptoms and fecal shedding of SARS-CoV-2 RNA suggest prolonged gastrointestinal infection.” The forefront of endocrinology: “COVID-19 and Diabetes: Understanding Interrelationships and Risk of Severity”. Global Autoimmune Institute: “Is Long COVID a New Autoimmune Disease?” U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: “Services and Support for the Long-Term Effects of COVID-19.” Johns Hopkins Medicine: “Coronavirus: Kidney Damage from COVID-19,” “Heart Problems After COVID-19,” “Long-Term COVID: Long-Term Effects of COVID-19,” “How COVID Affects Blood ” American Journal of Nephrology: “Long COVID Renal Outcomes.” JAMA Cardiology: “Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging Results in Patients Recently Recovered from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)”. The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology: “Diabetes Risk and Burden in Long Covid: A Cohort Study”. Leora Horwitz, Health Systems Specialist, Co-Lead, Clinical Science Core, NIH RECOVER Initiative, NYU Langone Health. MedRxiv: “Persistent circulating SARS-CoV-2 spikes are associated with post-acute COVID-19 sequelae.” natural medicine: “Symptoms and risk factors for long-term COVID in non-hospitalized adults.” nature news: “Coronavirus ‘ghost’ found to linger in gut”, “Large study finds increased risk of diabetes after Covid.” nature review nephrology: “Long COVID and kidney disease.” News release, European Society for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. Radiology: “Lung abnormalities delineated by hyperpolarized xenon MRI in long-term COVID patients”. Nicole Bhave, Cardiologist, University of Michigan Health. Nisha Viswanathan, MD, Co-Director, Long COVID Program, UCLA Health. PLOS pathogens: “SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells are associated with inflammation and decreased lung function in the acute pulmonary sequelae of SARS-CoV-2.” Science Translational Medicine: “Prothrombotic autoantibodies in sera of hospitalized patients with COVID-19”. University of Michigan Health: “Identified new causes of COVID-19 blood clots.” virus: “Viruses and Autoimmunity: A Review on Potential Interactions and Molecular Mechanisms”. Yale News: ‘COVID-19 season could be two years away’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20220819/is-it-covid-or-long-covid-organs-may-know The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos